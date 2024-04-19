Since Dems Have Officially Deserted Women, Female WV Athletes Take Matters Into Their...
Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)
YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's...
*SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at...
For Once I Actually Believe Something Biden Said (There's a First Time for...
We Can Take a Guess: Israel Unsure Why Pentagon Leaked Info on Iran...
Hawley Lights a Fire Under Mayorkas, Leaves Him Sweating After Fiery Exchange
Riley Gaines Calls Biden Out for 'Officially Abolishing Title IX As We Know...
AOC RAGES at Barnard and Columbia for Suspending Pro-Hamas Protesters and X Just...
*EYE ROLL* Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Thread Defending Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Impeach...
WH Adviser Says Biden Will Make Sure Gas Prices 'Remain Affordable' (Yeah, About...
Rand Paul Rips Mayorkas to Shreds During Tense Questioning
Oh Honey, NO: Joy Behar Tries to Claim That Biden Cares MORE About...
Meet the Canadian Katherine Maher: Head of CBC Is EXACTLY As Deranged a...

Gen-Z Biden Shill Claiming He Left Trump Supporter Speechless Listing Biden's Accomplishments BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on April 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Poor Luke Beasley.

Luke seems to think he left this Trump supporter speechless because Biden's accomplishments are just SO impressive but if you watch, the guy is actually confused by how ridiculous this Gen-Z Biden shill is.

Advertisement

Is Luke one of the Paid Biden Youth Brigrade? Man, we hope so because otherwise, this is just sad.

Watch:

Did you though, Luke?

Notice how he dodges when the supposedly speechless Trump supporter asks him about Afghanistan. Obviously Luke is spewing talking points, he doesn't actually know anything about well, much of anything.

To be fair, we are sort of shocked by his stupidity.

Recommended

Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Just painful.

We do too, yo.

======================================================================

Related:

YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's Tip (Watch)

*SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at Her Expense) With the Cover

AOC RAGES at Barnard and Columbia for Suspending Pro-Hamas Protesters and X Just Points and LAUGHS

*EYE ROLL* Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Thread Defending Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Impeachment Charges

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN CAMPAIGN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)
Doug P.
YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's Tip (Watch)
Sam J.
*SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at Her Expense) With the Cover
Sam J.
AOC RAGES at Barnard and Columbia for Suspending Pro-Hamas Protesters and X Just Points and LAUGHS
Sam J.
We Can Take a Guess: Israel Unsure Why Pentagon Leaked Info on Iran Retaliation to US Media
Amy Curtis
Riley Gaines Calls Biden Out for 'Officially Abolishing Title IX As We Know It' Point by Damning Point
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning) Doug P.
Advertisement