Gen-Z Biden Shill Claiming He Left Trump Supporter Speechless Listing Biden's Accomplishments BACKFIRES

Poor Luke Beasley.

Luke seems to think he left this Trump supporter speechless because Biden's accomplishments are just SO impressive but if you watch, the guy is actually confused by how ridiculous this Gen-Z Biden shill is.

Is Luke one of the Paid Biden Youth Brigrade? Man, we hope so because otherwise, this is just sad.

Watch:

I left this Trump supporter SPEECHLESS after listing President Biden’s accomplishments pic.twitter.com/xQ6YkZBmWv — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) April 18, 2024

Did you though, Luke?

Notice how he dodges when the supposedly speechless Trump supporter asks him about Afghanistan. Obviously Luke is spewing talking points, he doesn't actually know anything about well, much of anything.

Trump capped insulin at $35 before Biden erased the order… then he reintroduced it & pretends he did it. 🙄 — Ksleepseeker 🥱 (@ksleepseeker) April 18, 2024

He was shocked by your stupidity.

Only a liberal could think that when someone shakes their head and laughs at you it means you've won. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) April 19, 2024

To be fair, we are sort of shocked by his stupidity.

Damn kid, this is cringe. You're gonna have to try harder. — Wolf 🇺🇸🐺 (@ThePatriotWolf) April 19, 2024

Just painful.

I think he's speechless for a different reason yo — Oculus Reparo 🤓 (@PFlat2) April 19, 2024

We do too, yo.

