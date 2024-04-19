YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's Tip (Watch)

The fact they had to script everything for Biden to make a simple stop at a Wawa tells us everything we need to know about the Geezer in Chief ... they scripted everything down to the TIP, you guys. We get sort of planning how things will go since it is the president and you want everything to be safe, but this was his team proactively trying to keep him from making a fool of himself.

Advertisement

While proving he's just good ol' Joe getting a milkshake at a popular convenience store.

Watch this:

WATCH: Every single moment of Biden's "visit" to this Philadelphia Wawa was carefully choreographed and scripted — down to the cashier's tip pic.twitter.com/lIlVvzN7Pm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

They so desperately want him to read as human and relatable; we assume they're pulling these stunts because of Trump's appearance in Harlem where kids sang to him and of course his visit to a Chick-fil-A.

Normal (for Trump) and human.

Two words Biden seems to struggle with.

Everyone should film the scripting of his visits like this from now on.



We need more whistleblowers on his dementia. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 18, 2024

Biden thinks he's at Whataburger. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 18, 2024

Biden still thinks he's a senator.

First a Sheetz, now a Wawa.

Biden's on the Convenience Tour. — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) April 19, 2024

Because they're desperate to make him seem like a normal, everyday, American.

With a stutter, of course.

KIDDING.

LOL. Biden didn’t buy anyone else a milk shake?? Oh wait… no one was there!!🤣 — Beth (@bso62) April 18, 2024

Convenient ... for Joe.

======================================================================

Related:

*SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at Her Expense) With the Cover

AOC RAGES at Barnard and Columbia for Suspending Pro-Hamas Protesters and X Just Points and LAUGHS

*EYE ROLL* Sheldon Whitehouse DRAGGED for Thread Defending Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Impeachment Charges

BAHAHA! Gen-Z Activist Asks Adults How They Felt When Trump Won in 2016 and The Responses are Comedy GOLD

Oh, Honey, NO: NPR Host DRAGGED for Trying to Passive-Aggressively Dunk on Uri Berliner for Resigning

======================================================================