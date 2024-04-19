YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's Tip (Watch)

Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The fact they had to script everything for Biden to make a simple stop at a Wawa tells us everything we need to know about the Geezer in Chief ... they scripted everything down to the TIP, you guys. We get sort of planning how things will go since it is the president and you want everything to be safe, but this was his team proactively trying to keep him from making a fool of himself.

Advertisement

While proving he's just good ol' Joe getting a milkshake at a popular convenience store.

Watch this:

They so desperately want him to read as human and relatable; we assume they're pulling these stunts because of Trump's appearance in Harlem where kids sang to him and of course his visit to a Chick-fil-A.

Normal (for Trump) and human.

Two words Biden seems to struggle with.

Biden still thinks he's a senator.

Because they're desperate to make him seem like a normal, everyday, American.

With a stutter, of course.

KIDDING.

Convenient ... for Joe.

