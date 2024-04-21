Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Quoting Just This 1 Word to Describe Antisemitic Harassment...
Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on April 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Since our elected officials can't be bothered to make sure we know what's in the bills they are passing (and using our money for), Oilfield Rando was good enough once again to parse through this latest Ukraine Aid bill and give us an idea of what it looks like.

Keep in mind that this is just one section of this grotesque misuse of our tax dollars.

Take a gander as he breaks it down:

Okilydokily indeed.

More money to NGOs.

Alrighty then.

What?

What's the big deal, right?

Because of course it does.

H O L Y  C R A P.

Why would he need to do that?

Hrm.

Something stinks.

Hrm again.

Ukraine.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

FFS.

Whatever.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: UKRAINE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

