Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNING Thread

Since our elected officials can't be bothered to make sure we know what's in the bills they are passing (and using our money for), Oilfield Rando was good enough once again to parse through this latest Ukraine Aid bill and give us an idea of what it looks like.

Keep in mind that this is just one section of this grotesque misuse of our tax dollars.

Take a gander as he breaks it down:

Sec. 101 of the Ukraine Aid bill:



- $1 billion slush fund for the Secretary of Defense.

- $250 million slush fund for the Director of National Intelligence



Okilydokily pic.twitter.com/IVxhLzksxn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

Okilydokily indeed.

Title III of the Ukraine Aid bill:



$481 million for refugee and entrant assistance.



The Administration for Children and Families gives this money to the NGOs coordinating the border invasion. Incredible. Thanks, @SpeakerJohnson pic.twitter.com/7AUFrdZhhV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

More money to NGOs.

Alrighty then.

Title IV of the Ukraine Aid bill: funds appropriated to the President:



-$39 million for USAID operating expenses

-$25 million for "transition initiatives"

- $7.9 BILLION for an "economic support fund"

- $1.6 BILLION for "Assistance to Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia" pic.twitter.com/VRtJdGSx4n — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

What?

The Ukraine Aid bill includes:



-$300 million for Department of State "International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement" programs.



-$100 million for ‘‘Nonproliferation, Anti-terrorism, Demining and Related Programs’’



But remember. We're just sending bullets! pic.twitter.com/cM5Pqwjqnz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

What's the big deal, right?

The Ukraine Aid bill also recharges President Biden's Foreign Military Financing fund with $1.6 billion. pic.twitter.com/jtyyT7jUEf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

Because of course it does.

The Ukraine Aid bill raises the amount of military and equipment/services President Biden can draw down from the US military and provide to a foreign country, from $100 million to $7.8 BILLION pic.twitter.com/GXGwn4zcXM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

H O L Y C R A P.

Why would he need to do that?

Hrm.

The Ukraine Aid bill raises the amount of military training/US gov't agency inventories the President can draw down and provide to foreign countries, from $200 million to $400 million pic.twitter.com/kuojzmkbsh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

Something stinks.

The Ukraine Aid bill doubles the limit of what the President can draw down from the US military and provide to foreign countries under 22 U.S. Code 2348a, raising it from $25 million to $50 million pic.twitter.com/kJY0xSnyxw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

Hrm again.

The Ukraine Aid bill expands direct loans made under section 23 of the Arms Export Control Act, and the Foreign Military Financing Program.



Amount of each is raised from $4 billion to $8 billion, and loans can be made to all "major non-Nato allies, and the Indo-Pacific region" pic.twitter.com/DC9tHvloNj — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

Ukraine.

Well look at that. $113 billion later, Congress is finally going to ask the Biden admin what the actual plan in Ukraine is. Better late than never I guess!



Seems like we'd wanna do that BEFORE tossing another $60 million on the pile, but what the hell do I know pic.twitter.com/69eF7Q6RG9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

Section 505 of the Ukraine aid bill: We're sending them long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems.



It's fine. This is fine. I wonder what those will pull on the black market. pic.twitter.com/P5jh6kmkxd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

FFS.

Good news, that $7.9 billion "Economic Support Fund" that Ukraine can use for whatever it wants besides pensions? Our government is gonna do its very best to see how it's spent, "to the maximum extent practicable". Or we'll just have a third party do it. Whatever. pic.twitter.com/FO7Tib1QRI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2024

Whatever.

