Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You Do Not Wish Death on MAGA

Tell us you're a desperate loser desperate for attention even though it shows you for the desperate loser you are without telling us you're a desperate loser desperate for attention even though it shows you for the desperate loser you are.

Slava Ukraine



Die MAGA die. You lose. — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 20, 2024

What a sad little man.

The fact he thinks this is acceptable as he openly runs for office as a Democrat says so much about him and ain't any of it any good.

We wonder if this the engagement farming Elon Musk was talking about. Hrm.

What do you know about war, son? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 20, 2024

We're willing to guess he doesn't know a damn thing about war.

OK Rambo. I’m glad you’re able to make a living off your military service. How’s your socialized pension? — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 20, 2024

Rambo.

Dude.

See? Not a damn thing.

@FBI he’s wishing death on people simply bc he doesn’t agree with them politically. — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) April 20, 2024

Snowflake



Here read about me https://t.co/fEROGlZHaH — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 20, 2024

Someone really should tell this nob that 'snowflake' is like SO 2018.

You’re a really sad person. You celebrate war funding for a corrupt foreign nation while wishing death upon your own countrymen.



I’m embarrassed to be from the same country as you. Grow up. — Nice Guy P (@RealPJPaul) April 20, 2024

You support a fat con man. Go tell “MAGA Mike” he voted for Ukraine



🫡 — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 20, 2024

He's the epitome of today's Democrats, nothing to run on, nothing to offer, so they make their entire brand about ORANGE MAN BAD.

Lame.

Move to Ukraine pencil neck — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) April 20, 2024

Now THERE is an insult we don't hear often enough.

The only loser here is you, small d1ck energy. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) April 20, 2024

Seriously dude, are you certain you want to play KILL MAGA? — 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗔 1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) April 20, 2024

Seems pretty violent to us. But then again, he's a Democrat.

That sort of threat gets people suspended, how are you above the rules? — John Martinlives (@JohnMar05239136) April 21, 2024

Fair question.

He thinks he’s the good guy. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 20, 2024

He also probably thinks he's 'triggered' MAGA by being an annoying dbag.

He would be wrong.

This fascist literally just said "Die make America great again die." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 20, 2024

And that is where we are.

Good times.

