'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign Aid Bill Passed

While plenty of Americans are understandably pissed off about this latest $95 billion-dollar foreign aid bill passing the House, Border Patrol and ICE agents are doubly pissed off because it looks as if their government cares more about a foreign country than our own.

Advertisement

Imagine defending the border of a country where your government shrugs its shoulders while sending money overseas.

Bill Melugin shared some texts he was receiving from Border Patrol and ICE when asked about this spending bill:

Some texts from Border Patrol and ICE contacts after I asked for their response to $95 billion in foreign aid passing the House, but nothing in this package for US border security as border numbers begin to rise again.



"Unbelievable."



"We're screwed."



"So messed up." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 20, 2024

We're screwed.

That one sadly resonates all too well.

The Border Patrol union also released a statement that Melugin shared:

NEW: In statement to @FoxNews, the Border Patrol union responds to the passing of the $95 billion foreign aid package:



"We are beyond disappointed that the House would give aid to secure the borders of foreign countries, but gave nothing to allow the Border Patrol to secure the… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 20, 2024

From his post:

"We are beyond disappointed that the House would give aid to secure the borders of foreign countries, but gave nothing to allow the Border Patrol to secure the safety of the United States. There’s nothing more backwards. I wouldn’t have even expected tax payer’s dollars. They could have given us policy, and that would have been enough."- Brandon Judd, President, National Border Patrol Council

Shameful.

And Republicans voted for it.

They’re correct. It is a sad, again America last. https://t.co/nahpSs2e1J — Allison Dyer (@3rdGener) April 20, 2024

They have to know this is not popular with the majority of Americans - so the question is WHY do they keep doing it? We're only being a teensy bit facetious here.

Ask them if they are planning on voting blue, Bill.



Not that red has been any better, tbh. — Laurie (@laurieinri) April 20, 2024

Sadly, a fair point. Enough red voted for this mess for it to pass the House THAT SUPPOSEDLY Republicans control.

The board patrol is usually right. pic.twitter.com/bbo1C19J9o — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 20, 2024

Heh.

I feel so sorry for border patrol.. this is a slap in their faces — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) April 20, 2024

Same.

I wonder how your contacts feel if they see the democratic politicians waving Ukrainian flag on top of this all pic.twitter.com/qu9xkAyNHc — Lenka Houskova White (@white_lenka) April 20, 2024

What jackass thought it was a good idea to wag Ukrainian flags in our House?

Don't answer that.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNING Thread

Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to Tell Them Help is Coming

Gen-Z Biden Shill Claiming He Left Trump Supporter Speechless Listing Biden's Accomplishments BACKFIRES

YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's Tip (Watch)

*SNORT* Nancy Pelosi's Book Release Announced and Twitter Has SO Much Fun (at Her Expense) With the Cover

======================================================================