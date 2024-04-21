Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Quoting Just This 1 Word to Describe Antisemitic Harassment...
'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign Aid Bill Passed

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on April 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While plenty of Americans are understandably pissed off about this latest $95 billion-dollar foreign aid bill passing the House, Border Patrol and ICE agents are doubly pissed off because it looks as if their government cares more about a foreign country than our own.

Advertisement

Imagine defending the border of a country where your government shrugs its shoulders while sending money overseas. 

Bill Melugin shared some texts he was receiving from Border Patrol and ICE when asked about this spending bill:

We're screwed.

That one sadly resonates all too well.

The Border Patrol union also released a statement that Melugin shared:

From his post:

"We are beyond disappointed that the House would give aid to secure the borders of foreign countries, but gave nothing to allow the Border Patrol to secure the safety of the United States. There’s nothing more backwards. 

I wouldn’t have even expected tax payer’s dollars. They could have given us policy, and that would have been enough."- Brandon Judd, President, National Border Patrol Council

Shameful. 

And Republicans voted for it.

They have to know this is not popular with the majority of Americans - so the question is WHY do they keep doing it? We're only being a teensy bit facetious here.

Sadly, a fair point. Enough red voted for this mess for it to pass the House THAT SUPPOSEDLY Republicans control.

Heh.

Same.

What jackass thought it was a good idea to wag Ukrainian flags in our House?

Don't answer that.

