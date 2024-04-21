'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign...
Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNI...
Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to...
Report: Woman Miscarries in Restroom After Hospital Refuses to Help Her, GOP to...
Legal Analyst Fact-Checks Story About Furries Harassing Kids
San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violen...
Axios: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring the Teaching of the 'Evils' of...
Letitia James Says Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Should Be Rejected
January 6 Committee Chair Already Trying to Take Away Donald Trump's Secret Service...
Hillary Clinton Says Trump Admires Putin Because He Can 'Kill His Opposition'
Seattle Police Take Down Gun-Toting Pedophile (Video)
Ukraine Aid Passed by Congress Has a 'Loan Cancellation' Clause
Just for Fun: Three Year Letterman, Rising Star of Twitter/X, Had a HUGE...
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)

Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Quoting Just This 1 Word to Describe Antisemitic Harassment at Barnard/Columbia

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on April 21, 2024
Townhall Media

As we read this post from Jake Tapper about the horrific scenes of antisemitic harassment at Columbia/Barnard, we can't help but wonder why he felt the need to put the word horrific in quotation marks. Call it what it is, Jake.

Advertisement

Terrifying. Unacceptable. And yes, horrific.

It's ok to be honest, bro, especially when the harassment really and truly is horrific. Then again, his audience probably thinks it's wrong to stop the pro-Hamas protesters from tormenting Jewish students so he's probably playing it safe.

Maybe?

Take a look.

Many people seemed to notice the same thing we did, the quotation marks.

Why do that? Inquiring minds want to know.

See?

Makes ya' wonder, don't it?

Recommended

Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is an apple.

Remember that?

Heh.

Jake did explain why he used the quotations:

Advertisement

Then why not use the entire quote? Why just that one particular word?

Eh ... we shall see.

======================================================================

Related:

'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign Aid Bill Passed

Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNING Thread

Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to Tell Them Help is Coming

Gen-Z Biden Shill Claiming He Left Trump Supporter Speechless Listing Biden's Accomplishments BACKFIRES

YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's Tip (Watch)

======================================================================

Tags: ANTISEMITIC JAKE TAPPER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign Aid Bill Passed
Sam J.
Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to Tell Them Help is Coming
Sam J.
Report: Woman Miscarries in Restroom After Hospital Refuses to Help Her, GOP to Blame
Brett T.
San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violence
Brett T.
Letitia James Says Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Should Be Rejected
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement