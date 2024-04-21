Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Quoting Just This 1 Word to Describe Antisemitic Harassment at Barnard/Columbia

As we read this post from Jake Tapper about the horrific scenes of antisemitic harassment at Columbia/Barnard, we can't help but wonder why he felt the need to put the word horrific in quotation marks. Call it what it is, Jake.

Terrifying. Unacceptable. And yes, horrific.

It's ok to be honest, bro, especially when the harassment really and truly is horrific. Then again, his audience probably thinks it's wrong to stop the pro-Hamas protesters from tormenting Jewish students so he's probably playing it safe.

Maybe?

Take a look.

In response to “horrific” scenes of antisemitic harassment at and around campus, the Orthodox Rabbi at Columbia/Barnard sent a WhatsApp message to more than 290+ Jewish students this morning recommending that they go home until it’s safe again for them on campus: pic.twitter.com/uqAntEICLv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 21, 2024

Many people seemed to notice the same thing we did, the quotation marks.

Why do that? Inquiring minds want to know.

Why the quotation marks? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 21, 2024

See?

Those quotation marks give your stance away. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 21, 2024

Makes ya' wonder, don't it?

Has Joe Biden healed the soul of the country yet — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 21, 2024

The norms — have they been restored yet?



I was assured that the norms would be restored now that the adults are back in charge. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 21, 2024

You have yet to hound elected Democrats and POTUS about the blatant antisemitic harassments (happening mostly by Democrat voters whose movement is backed by many elected Dems) the way you trolled Trump and GOPs when unknown clown with 3 followers tweeted something bad.



Why? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 21, 2024

Why is Columbia still getting hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds not to mention hundreds of millions from New York taxpayers? Why am I paying for Jewish students to be terrorized on campus? — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) April 21, 2024

This is much worse than Charlottesville. — BCinSoFL🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@BCinKWFL) April 21, 2024

"horrific"



Great job, "journalist" — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 21, 2024

This is an apple.

Remember that?

Heh.

Jake did explain why he used the quotations:

Because I’m quoting him from a conversation we had

Fuller story to come — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 21, 2024

Then why not use the entire quote? Why just that one particular word?

Eh ... we shall see.

