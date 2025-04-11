FLUSHED AWAY: Gavin Newsom Had Half a BILLION In Funding to Stop Mexican Sewage Problem (Where'd It Go?)

At the end of March, we told you how Mexico was dumping raw sewage in the water at the U.S.-Mexico border. It's not a new problem, but now it's so bad it's making our Marines sick and causing tremendous environmental damage.
You'll be (not) shocked to learn California's Governor Gavin Newsom has taken hundreds of millions of dollars from state and federal taxpayers to stop this flow.
He hasn't.
But where has that money gone?
Over the past few years, Gavin Newsom secured almost half a billion federal and state taxpayer dollars to stop the flow of raw sewage from Mexico into the US.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 11, 2025
Naturally BILLIONS of gallons of raw sewage continue to flow freely into our country.
I wonder where the money went… pic.twitter.com/0Gg2QRyyzP
This writer would like to point out that Gavin Newsom bought a pretty posh $9 million mansion at the end of 2024, in addition to the $3.7 million Sacramento home they still own.
Gavin’s new house probably.— Accitentially (@Accitentially) April 11, 2025
Just sayin'.
In the sewage.— Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) April 11, 2025
Flushed away.
Like the billions sent to Sacramento to combat homelessness, which skyrocketed under Newsom.
Newsom has a habit of “losing” money, doesn’t he?— Sandra B. (@SandraBeeSays) April 11, 2025
A Republican governor or a business CEO would be investigated and jailed for 'losing' even a fraction of the billions Newsom's 'spent' during his tenure.
Newsom can not manage California. Never give him a bigger job. He is incompetent.— Cheryl Cunha (@cheryl_cunha) April 11, 2025
He's going to run in 2028.
Heaven help us all.
Have they tried a big cork? https://t.co/gLhypwdTlZ— Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) April 11, 2025
Heh.
Newsom said L.A. residents need to rebuild with 'science and climate change in mind' while there's literal sewage in the water.
Newsom needs to be investigated https://t.co/I3XLsN91W3— Jax (@sesg13) April 11, 2025
Yes, he does.
The Do Nothing destructive California Governor.— Dawn G (@dawnegray3) April 11, 2025
He has delulu's grandeur of being Presidential 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/2XSdIXvuOV
So he can make America California.
No, thank you.
Inquiring minds would love an answer to this question and many others concerning the governor's fiscal mismanagement. https://t.co/BEWFGKqWqk— David Rohowits (@CaptRoho) April 11, 2025
We will never get those answers.
