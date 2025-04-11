BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on...
FLUSHED AWAY: Gavin Newsom Had Half a BILLION In Funding to Stop Mexican Sewage Problem (Where'd It Go?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

At the end of March, we told you how Mexico was dumping raw sewage in the water at the U.S.-Mexico border. It's not a new problem, but now it's so bad it's making our Marines sick and causing tremendous environmental damage.

You'll be (not) shocked to learn California's Governor Gavin Newsom has taken hundreds of millions of dollars from state and federal taxpayers to stop this flow.

He hasn't.

But where has that money gone?

This writer would like to point out that Gavin Newsom bought a pretty posh $9 million mansion at the end of 2024, in addition to the $3.7 million Sacramento home they still own.

Just sayin'.

Flushed away.

Like the billions sent to Sacramento to combat homelessness, which skyrocketed under Newsom.

A Republican governor or a business CEO would be investigated and jailed for 'losing' even a fraction of the billions Newsom's 'spent' during his tenure.

Amy Curtis
He's going to run in 2028.

Heaven help us all.

Heh.

Newsom said L.A. residents need to rebuild with 'science and climate change in mind' while there's literal sewage in the water.

Yes, he does.

So he can make America California.

No, thank you.

We will never get those answers.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
