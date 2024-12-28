Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by FACTS Instead

This writer believes Gavin Newsom is going to throw his hat in the ring for 2028. He's been making noise for a while now, and seems to have his eyes set on things above and beyond California's governor's mansion.
The problem is his record: California is a dumpster fire of a state. Cities like L.A. and San Francisco have crime problems, drug problems, and issues with literal human poop on the streets. In other cities, businesses are shuttering due to crime and homelessness.
Newsom has spent billions to 'fix' the homeless problem in the state. Billions. And it hasn't worked.
But here he is, trying to take a victory lap. Pay close attention to the words he uses:
California has dramatically slowed and reduced the growth of homelessness – making more progress than a majority of other states, the nation as a whole, and previous administrations.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 27, 2024
We’re continuing to lead the charge in getting people off the streets & connected to care. pic.twitter.com/lsG3MDBaFb
Slowed and reduced the growth.
So it's still growing, just not as much.
What a slimeball.
It's also a lie, too. Community Notes, for the win:
Gavin Newsom’s post is completely misleading - California’s homelessness is not declining, it’s growing YOY. Since 2019, California has spent about $24 billion on homelessness, but in this five-year period, homelessness increased by about 30,000, to more than 181,000.
The Note is visible with several links. Check them out.
This is San Francisco.— Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) December 28, 2024
$24 BILLION tax dollars spent on the homeless crisis
A recent audit showed no one knows where the money went
The government has a lot of blood on their hands….
Thanks to @GavinNewsom & @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/4fEM11n3lM
No one knows where the money went.
Gavin Newsom just bought a new mansion outside of San Francisco, maybe check there first.
Only Gavin Newsom could lose 24 billion taxpayer dollars while growing homelessness and claim to be the blueprint for the rest of the nation…— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 27, 2024
When your aim is to destroy the nation, it is a blueprint.
You can’t possibly believe this— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 28, 2024
He's lying through his teeth. He doesn't believe it.
You think you should be applauded for what you’ve done? You money laundered 24 billion dollars and homelessness has increased dramatically. You’re insane.— Stacy Is Right (@PatrioticPizzas) December 28, 2024
Insane is putting it mildly.
I have to ask. Are you stupid or just deceptive?— For Freedom and Liberty (@OneMoreBrian) December 28, 2024
California still has the largest homeless population and it is only increasing. Since you too office, you have spent $24 billion on homelessness and it has increased from 30K to 181K. How can you describe this as a success?
Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.
This is very similar to when the Biden regime would brag about "Slowing the rate of inflation" even though inflation was, and is, through the roof.— Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) December 28, 2024
How does the saying go again?
"There's lies, damn lies, and then there's statistics.
Gavin Newsom thinks we're all morons. https://t.co/A7rGC4nCES
Yes he does.
And the media will repeat his lies without question.
It was reported today that homelessness went up in California. @GavinNewsom has been saying he has plans to end it for decades. This is what a liar and a failure looks like. https://t.co/1yQjzEd9wR— Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) December 27, 2024
He is a failure.
Homelessness continues to grow in California under your leadership. Nothing to brag about. https://t.co/VuvKKNcO6F— Senator Brian Dahle (@BrianDahleCA) December 28, 2024
And yet he's bragging about it.
Der Führer of Commiefornia gets Community Noted for his blatant lie.— Shamrock (@Shamrock_Dan) December 28, 2024
The previous Twitter regime banned a bunch of Conservatives for "misinformation." How about X return the favor to lying Libs? @elonmusk https://t.co/HcCqLDaFC9
Nah. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
With a $27 billion investment, Californians rightfully expect the homeless population to decrease. Any increase is simply unacceptable—and under Gavin Newsom, homelessness has skyrocketed nearly 40%.— Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) December 27, 2024
Newsom’s attempt to claim victory on homelessness is a bold move for someone… https://t.co/xSqhdQ7QMw
It really is a bold move.
