Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by FACTS Instead

This writer believes Gavin Newsom is going to throw his hat in the ring for 2028. He's been making noise for a while now, and seems to have his eyes set on things above and beyond California's governor's mansion.

Advertisement

The problem is his record: California is a dumpster fire of a state. Cities like L.A. and San Francisco have crime problems, drug problems, and issues with literal human poop on the streets. In other cities, businesses are shuttering due to crime and homelessness.

Newsom has spent billions to 'fix' the homeless problem in the state. Billions. And it hasn't worked.

But here he is, trying to take a victory lap. Pay close attention to the words he uses:

California has dramatically slowed and reduced the growth of homelessness – making more progress than a majority of other states, the nation as a whole, and previous administrations.



We’re continuing to lead the charge in getting people off the streets & connected to care. pic.twitter.com/lsG3MDBaFb — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 27, 2024

Slowed and reduced the growth.

So it's still growing, just not as much.

What a slimeball.

It's also a lie, too. Community Notes, for the win:

Gavin Newsom’s post is completely misleading - California’s homelessness is not declining, it’s growing YOY. Since 2019, California has spent about $24 billion on homelessness, but in this five-year period, homelessness increased by about 30,000, to more than 181,000.

The Note is visible with several links. Check them out.

This is San Francisco.



$24 BILLION tax dollars spent on the homeless crisis



A recent audit showed no one knows where the money went



The government has a lot of blood on their hands….



Thanks to @GavinNewsom & @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/4fEM11n3lM — Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) December 28, 2024

No one knows where the money went.

Gavin Newsom just bought a new mansion outside of San Francisco, maybe check there first.

Only Gavin Newsom could lose 24 billion taxpayer dollars while growing homelessness and claim to be the blueprint for the rest of the nation… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 27, 2024

When your aim is to destroy the nation, it is a blueprint.

You can’t possibly believe this — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 28, 2024

He's lying through his teeth. He doesn't believe it.

You think you should be applauded for what you’ve done? You money laundered 24 billion dollars and homelessness has increased dramatically. You’re insane. — Stacy Is Right (@PatrioticPizzas) December 28, 2024

Insane is putting it mildly.

I have to ask. Are you stupid or just deceptive?



California still has the largest homeless population and it is only increasing. Since you too office, you have spent $24 billion on homelessness and it has increased from 30K to 181K. How can you describe this as a success? — For Freedom and Liberty (@OneMoreBrian) December 28, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

This is very similar to when the Biden regime would brag about "Slowing the rate of inflation" even though inflation was, and is, through the roof.



How does the saying go again?



"There's lies, damn lies, and then there's statistics.



Gavin Newsom thinks we're all morons. https://t.co/A7rGC4nCES — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) December 28, 2024

Yes he does.

Advertisement

And the media will repeat his lies without question.

It was reported today that homelessness went up in California. @GavinNewsom has been saying he has plans to end it for decades. This is what a liar and a failure looks like. https://t.co/1yQjzEd9wR — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) December 27, 2024

He is a failure.

Homelessness continues to grow in California under your leadership. Nothing to brag about. https://t.co/VuvKKNcO6F — Senator Brian Dahle (@BrianDahleCA) December 28, 2024

And yet he's bragging about it.

Der Führer of Commiefornia gets Community Noted for his blatant lie.



The previous Twitter regime banned a bunch of Conservatives for "misinformation." How about X return the favor to lying Libs? @elonmusk https://t.co/HcCqLDaFC9 — Shamrock (@Shamrock_Dan) December 28, 2024

Nah. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

With a $27 billion investment, Californians rightfully expect the homeless population to decrease. Any increase is simply unacceptable—and under Gavin Newsom, homelessness has skyrocketed nearly 40%.



Newsom’s attempt to claim victory on homelessness is a bold move for someone… https://t.co/xSqhdQ7QMw — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) December 27, 2024

It really is a bold move.