Community Notes FTW! Newsom Plays Semantics With California Homelessness, Gets Bodied by FACTS Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

This writer believes Gavin Newsom is going to throw his hat in the ring for 2028. He's been making noise for a while now, and seems to have his eyes set on things above and beyond California's governor's mansion.

The problem is his record: California is a dumpster fire of a state. Cities like L.A. and San Francisco have crime problems, drug problems, and issues with literal human poop on the streets. In other cities, businesses are shuttering due to crime and homelessness.

Newsom has spent billions to 'fix' the homeless problem in the state. Billions. And it hasn't worked.

But here he is, trying to take a victory lap. Pay close attention to the words he uses:

Slowed and reduced the growth.

So it's still growing, just not as much.

What a slimeball.

It's also a lie, too. Community Notes, for the win:

Gavin Newsom’s post is completely misleading - California’s homelessness is not declining, it’s growing YOY. Since 2019, California has spent about $24 billion on homelessness, but in this five-year period, homelessness increased by about 30,000, to more than 181,000.

The Note is visible with several links. Check them out.

No one knows where the money went.

Gavin Newsom just bought a new mansion outside of San Francisco, maybe check there first.

When your aim is to destroy the nation, it is a blueprint.

He's lying through his teeth. He doesn't believe it.

Insane is putting it mildly.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Yes he does.

And the media will repeat his lies without question.

He is a failure.

And yet he's bragging about it.

Nah. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

It really is a bold move.

