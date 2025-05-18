AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and Musk One is Breaking Hearts

There’s a new trend sweeping through X and other social media right now - AI baby videos. The general premise is to take existing audio/video and use AI to make all the participants look like adorable wee ones. These ‘baby-fied’ creations extend to movies, TV, and even politics.
One of the latest features is a ‘toddlerized’ interview with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (WATCH)
Didn’t think it was possible to like these two even more but here we are 🤣🤣 @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump 👶🏼👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/sSjyATGj4C— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 17, 2025
happy bros!!!!🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/JzqRh4t12h— Lily Buddha (@lily_buddha) May 17, 2025
Yes, it is.
Most posters can’t seem to get enough of baby Elon, but some still want to cuddle 'Diaper Don.'
Trump looks like Newt Gingrich 😅— Masked Smiley Face (@BlooKangaroo) May 17, 2025
The trend’s picking up steam.
A fan favorite is this all-baby scene from ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’ (WATCH)
Baby Monty Python and The Holy Grail. This is amazing 🤣— ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) May 12, 2025
That line’s even funnier coming out of a baby’s mouth!
This next video used to be ‘inconceivable’ until AI. (WATCH)
I'm not sure I've ever loved an AI video more...— David Farris (@Farris_TN) May 14, 2025
Babies reenacting the Princess Bride is EXACTLY what AI is for!!!
There’s even a Judge Judy one. (WATCH)
Again, this is a trend, a fad. What’s adorable today will most likely be majorly annoying tomorrow. Some posters are already saying ‘tomorrow’ is here.
