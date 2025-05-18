AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and Musk One is Breaking Hearts

There’s a new trend sweeping through X and other social media right now - AI baby videos. The general premise is to take existing audio/video and use AI to make all the participants look like adorable wee ones. These ‘baby-fied’ creations extend to movies, TV, and even politics.

One of the latest features is a ‘toddlerized’ interview with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (WATCH)

Didn’t think it was possible to like these two even more but here we are 🤣🤣 @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump 👶🏼👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/sSjyATGj4C — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 17, 2025

I love these two.. they are my heroes.. it’s so amusing to see baby’s expression! — Nala (@NalaTipper) May 17, 2025

Yes, it is.

Most posters can’t seem to get enough of baby Elon, but some still want to cuddle 'Diaper Don.'

Love it! Baby Musk is ADORABLE! — Puddle Of Zebras (@puddleofzebras) May 17, 2025

Baby Elon is so freaking cute. 🤣 — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) May 17, 2025

“Elons” face the whole time 🤣 — TechOperator (@TechOperator) May 17, 2025

Trump looks like Newt Gingrich 😅 — Masked Smiley Face (@BlooKangaroo) May 17, 2025

Gosh I love baby Trump these are too funny — S J K 🇺🇸❤️‍🩹☮️🎗️🙏🏽 (@littlesnoop99z) May 17, 2025

Can’t get enough of the baby videos 🥰 — Mrs.Musk1964 (@Jcrccox) May 17, 2025

I am obsessed with the baby 👶 videos !!!! — Aritha (@FleeceGeek) May 18, 2025

The trend’s picking up steam.

A fan favorite is this all-baby scene from ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’ (WATCH)

Baby Monty Python and The Holy Grail. This is amazing 🤣

BLOODY PEASANT! pic.twitter.com/60Ii6LbvlJ — ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) May 12, 2025

Some Watery Tart throws you a sword. 🤣🤣 — THE Doily Llama (@DoilyLlama) May 12, 2025

That line’s even funnier coming out of a baby’s mouth!

This next video used to be ‘inconceivable’ until AI. (WATCH)

I'm not sure I've ever loved an AI video more...



Babies reenacting the Princess Bride is EXACTLY what AI is for!!!



pic.twitter.com/W2smt8P3IQ — David Farris (@Farris_TN) May 14, 2025

There’s even a Judge Judy one. (WATCH)

Again, this is a trend, a fad. What’s adorable today will most likely be majorly annoying tomorrow. Some posters are already saying ‘tomorrow’ is here.