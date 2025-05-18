Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Lists What 'Delaying the One, Big Beautiful Bill...
'A Gamble Made to Keep Power:' Fusilli Spock Explains How We ALL Feel...
Sen. Johnson on GOP Leaders: 'Right Now, It Doesn't Appear That They Are...
'Shepherd the Flock:' Pope Leo Celebrates Inaugural Mass at St. Peter's
BUT MUH IDENTITY: Starbucks Baristas Explain Why They're Throwing Tantrums Over a Simple...
Cenk Uygur: Media Will Learn NOTHING From the Joe Biden Debacle (and He's...
REPORT: Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomber Was 'Anti-Natalist' Identified As 25-Year-Old...
The Guardian Decided the Problem With the Biden Decline Scandal Is Media Didn't...
‘Holey’ Cow! Wisconsin Bovine Survives Being Impaled by Tornado-Thrown Wooden Beam - New...
Stacey Abrams Says She Didn’t Abuse Government Grants but Simply Proved Democracy Delivers
Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a...
Armored Anniversary: Thirty Years Ago a Man Stole a Tank and Went on...
VIP
The Bulwark Stares Into the Abyss and Finds ‘We The People’ Have Gone...

AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and Musk One is Breaking Hearts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on May 18, 2025
ImgFlip

There’s a new trend sweeping through X and other social media right now - AI baby videos. The general premise is to take existing audio/video and use AI to make all the participants look like adorable wee ones. These ‘baby-fied’ creations extend to movies, TV, and even politics.

Advertisement

One of the latest features is a ‘toddlerized’ interview with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (WATCH)

Yes, it is.

Most posters can’t seem to get enough of baby Elon, but some still want to cuddle 'Diaper Don.'

Recommended

Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The trend’s picking up steam.

A fan favorite is this all-baby scene from ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’ (WATCH)

That line’s even funnier coming out of a baby’s mouth!

This next video used to be ‘inconceivable’ until AI. (WATCH)

There’s even a Judge Judy one. (WATCH)

Again, this is a trend, a fad. What’s adorable today will most likely be majorly annoying tomorrow. Some posters are already saying ‘tomorrow’ is here.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FUNNY TRENDING VIDEOS VIRAL VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths
Amy Curtis
'A Gamble Made to Keep Power:' Fusilli Spock Explains How We ALL Feel About Media's Biden Cover-Up
Amy Curtis
BUT MUH IDENTITY: Starbucks Baristas Explain Why They're Throwing Tantrums Over a Simple Dress Code
Amy Curtis
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Lists What 'Delaying the One, Big Beautiful Bill Means'
Jacob B.
Sen. Johnson on GOP Leaders: 'Right Now, It Doesn't Appear That They Are Willing to Fix It'
Jacob B.
REPORT: Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomber Was 'Anti-Natalist' Identified As 25-Year-Old Edward Bartkus
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths Amy Curtis
Advertisement