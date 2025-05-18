FBI's Bongino: 'Priceless Observing Some of the Same Apologists, Who Misled America for Years'

"Priceless observing some of the same apologists, who misled America for years, and who stood by while former Director Comey humiliated and embarrassed the FBI, commenting on "rancor" and "partisanship," tweets Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino.

Advertisement

Priceless observing some of the same apologists, who misled America for years, and who stood by while former Director Comey humiliated and embarrassed the FBI, commenting on “rancor” and “partisanship.” https://t.co/Kvhbu6N7HR — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 18, 2025

Bongino's tweet reposts a tweet by NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian.

Leaving aside the truth or falsity of this post, the partisanship and rancor on display here is unprecedented in the modern history of FBI leadership. Of course, it’s also unprecedented to have a deputy director who is a political appointee and not a career agent. https://t.co/Ze9nJsuCQ9 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 17, 2025

Dilanian's tweet is a repost of an original tweet by Deputy Director Bongino.

As the Deputy Director of the FBI, I am charged, standing with Director Patel, with managing the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world. The Director and I are also responsible for looking at grave mistakes made by people within the FBI in the past, and ensuring they… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 17, 2025

The following is the first Bongino tweet of this particular thread in its entirety.

As the Deputy Director of the FBI, I am charged, standing with Director Patel, with managing the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world. The Director and I are also responsible for looking at grave mistakes made by people within the FBI in the past, and ensuring they never happen again.

And while the FBI does not have primary investigative responsibility for investigating threats against the POTUS, and we do not make prosecutorial decisions, we do have the ability and authority to support other federal agencies for violations of federal law. And we certainly have a responsibility to comment on matters involving former FBI officials, and allegations of law-breaking.

That said, former FBI Director James Comey brought shame to the FBI badge, yet again, this past week. The Director and I spend an inordinate amount of time cleaning up messes left behind by former Director Comey. And his latest actions are no exception.

As I’ve stated in the past, I cannot post openly about all the things the Director and I are doing to reform the enterprise, but I assure you, they are happening. Sadly, many of those agenda items are the result of former Director Comey’s poor decision making and atrocious leadership. And to those who doubt me, I assure you, when you see what the Director and I see from the inside, it’s even worse. I’m addressing this now, rather than on our interview with Maria Bartiromo tomorrow, because we recorded that interview earlier in the week prior to the incident with Comey.

Advertisement

God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

Leftover messes can be like itches that are hard to scratch away.

The FBI states on its website, "Our mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States." The FBI is under the bureaucratic umbrella of the Department of Justice. Perfection is unattainable. However, many government agencies (the FBI should not be an exception) possess enough manpower, enough resources, enough tools, and enough history for reference to accomplish a substantial amount of work. Appropriate leadership is very, very important. Leadership should be able to see the entirety of what a bureau is doing, being able to make personnel decisions from the organizational rooftop or being able to stop the organization from becoming quagmired in small matters.

Problems come from contempt for the rule of law. Please do not misunderstand. Contempt for the rule of law is not proper dissent from an overly legalistic interpretation of every jot and tittle. Contempt for the rule of law is a disregard for a society ordered by law and for those who are in it. This problem does not originate with the FBI. It ultimately boils down to many matters of the heart, such as greed and perversity, which have been too often shrugged off. Our government reflects our people in many ways, and if cheating a little here and a little there is allowed in the private sector, in communities, in social groups, among citizens and businesses, how can we be shocked when the same happens in our government? When basic bounds of morality are removed in our society, how can we be shocked when our government does not work within legal boundaries? Thus, the problems at the FBI and any other department, agency, or bureau are solved by the right things being done by those in them; by right judgments being made; by staying on mission; and by following and upholding the law.