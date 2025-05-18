AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and...
Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 18, 2025
ImgFlip

Ah, so NOW the Left cares about red states hit by severe weather?

Several people in Kentucky died thanks to severe weather and tornadoes that swept through the state late last week. It's tragic, but this writer can't help but notice the Left is not sneering at the victims for being 'climate change deniers' this time.

instead, they're using their deaths to attack Trump and DOGE.

Which is no better.

By the way, Billy here is a singer-songwriter, according to his X bio.

Also, the NSW office was fully staffed during the storm, according to an actual meteorologist.

DOGE CONTROLS THE WEATHER!

No, no, no ... that's climate change and the fault of red state voters for not eating bugs and driving electric cars.

Yes. Yes, he is.

Also, this.

Nighttime and rain-wrapped tornadoes are very dangerous and deadly.

Only when Trump is in office.

No, they hate Trump and that's their motive for everything they say and do.

Billy needs to loosen his tinfoil hat.

It's no different than the people who accused Ron DeSantis of causing hurricanes by removing the words 'climate change' from state documents. It's a religious dogma to them, not science.

They never let a crisis go to waste.

Tags: KENTUCKY WEATHER DOGE

