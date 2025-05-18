Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths

Ah, so NOW the Left cares about red states hit by severe weather?

Several people in Kentucky died thanks to severe weather and tornadoes that swept through the state late last week. It's tragic, but this writer can't help but notice the Left is not sneering at the victims for being 'climate change deniers' this time.

instead, they're using their deaths to attack Trump and DOGE.

Which is no better.

14 needless deaths in Kentucky due to DOGE cuts to the National Weather Service. The world's richest Nazi, Elon Musk, has blood on his hands. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/1J0I2fRKX5 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 17, 2025

By the way, Billy here is a singer-songwriter, according to his X bio.

Also, the NSW office was fully staffed during the storm, according to an actual meteorologist.

Wait! The National Weather Service controls the formation and landing of tornado?! That's new to me. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) May 18, 2025

DOGE CONTROLS THE WEATHER!

Oh wow… well then tell me what the reasoning was for all the people who died in tornados with zero warning in: Rolling Fork, MS 2023, Western, KY 2021, Barnsdall, OK 2024, Clarksville, TN 2023? — Imogen Cecil (@Imogen_Cecil) May 18, 2025

No, no, no ... that's climate change and the fault of red state voters for not eating bugs and driving electric cars.

You are a disgusting piece of human trash.



Coffin surfing - using the deaths of innocent citizens to advance your political ideology.



This is simply not true - Cliff is Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washingtonhttps://t.co/YuGMMvnr9r — Dave Halliday (@_nwblacksmith) May 18, 2025

Yes. Yes, he is.

On a good day the NWS can’t get tomorrow’s forecast right. This has nothing to do with DOGE cuts. — The World According to Gar (@gpa_563) May 18, 2025

Also, this.

Was the national weather service in charge of weather, and were they then responsible for any deaths under prior administrations? This makes no sense. They got alerts, but some times storms are just crazy. — Ref sch (@Refsch) May 18, 2025

Nighttime and rain-wrapped tornadoes are very dangerous and deadly.

I didn't realize that NWS was responsible for controlling tornadoes and the human response to alerts about them. https://t.co/2Z2xgmqUCK — xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) May 18, 2025

Only when Trump is in office.

I get notifications on my phone whenever a storm rolls through.

My local station streams to Facebook when there’s severe weather.

Are these people just retarded or something? https://t.co/IK7lQuPzlH — NotAFollower (@triggerman1976) May 18, 2025

No, they hate Trump and that's their motive for everything they say and do.

ELON CONTROLS THE WEATHER https://t.co/VCb0adrynR — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 18, 2025

Billy needs to loosen his tinfoil hat.

Democrats and the TikTok Karens now believe that Musk talks to God and he can call up tornadoes causing all these deaths. How many tornadoes have occurred before all this technology and the President. https://t.co/dBGBLSdHyI — Wolverine (@brianhock35) May 18, 2025

It's no different than the people who accused Ron DeSantis of causing hurricanes by removing the words 'climate change' from state documents. It's a religious dogma to them, not science.

The left….dancing on the backs of storms victims. https://t.co/9YKOqiIfXS — Carol (@cbeckj) May 18, 2025

They never let a crisis go to waste.

