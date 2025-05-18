BREAKING: Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That's Spread to Bones

The other day, we told you former President Joe Biden's doctors found a 'nodule' on his prostate.

Today, CNN reports that Biden has been diagnosed with an 'aggressive' prostate cancer that's spread to his bones:

CNN reports:

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said. It continued, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.” Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said.

This is similar to a diagnosis of Stage III C or Stage IV cancer.

Coupled with his cognitive issues, this is not good news.

That's a grim prognosis

Very serious.

He will, undoubtedly, be in good hands.

This writer is, too.

Biden has been sick & fighting for his life so who was really running the White House pic.twitter.com/N8ofb0pklg — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 18, 2025

This makes the entire cognitive decline scandal so much worse.

We will keep you posted on updates.