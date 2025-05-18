BREAKING: Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That's Spread to Bones

The other day, we told you former President Joe Biden's doctors found a 'nodule' on his prostate.
Today, CNN reports that Biden has been diagnosed with an 'aggressive' prostate cancer that's spread to his bones:
Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer, which has spread to his boneshttps://t.co/e6PgHd575l pic.twitter.com/E7OTDJqcqI— CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2025
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.
It continued, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”
Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said.
This is similar to a diagnosis of Stage III C or Stage IV cancer.
🚨 BIDEN DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER: Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone. pic.twitter.com/TYT5i8zOh0— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 18, 2025
Coupled with his cognitive issues, this is not good news.
Joe Biden has a very aggressive form of prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone. @Healthline says men with prostate cancer and bone metastasis have a 5 yr survival rate of 33%.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2025
His family is reviewing treatment options. pic.twitter.com/GZWbTtDsFy
That's a grim prognosis
BREAKING NEWS:— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 18, 2025
President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced and aggressive prostate cancer which has metastasised to the bone. Very serious. pic.twitter.com/rLZnkg07mH
Very serious.
BREAKING: Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, with metastasis to the bone.— GB News (@GBNEWS) May 18, 2025
His office says the cancer is hormone sensitive and treatment options are being reviewed. pic.twitter.com/lOIGjTO6ZZ
He will, undoubtedly, be in good hands.
BREAKING: It was just confirmed that Joe Biden has prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone.— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 18, 2025
I hate his politics, but I’m praying for him. 🙏🏼
This writer is, too.
🚨Joe Biden has Prostate cancer ( Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 18, 2025
I don’t wish cancer on anyone! But we the American people were lied to over and over again
Biden has been sick & fighting for his life so who was really running the White House pic.twitter.com/N8ofb0pklg
This makes the entire cognitive decline scandal so much worse.
We will keep you posted on updates.
