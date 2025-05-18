Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except...
BREAKING: Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That's Spread to Bones

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:42 PM on May 18, 2025
The other day, we told you former President Joe Biden's doctors found a 'nodule' on his prostate.

Today, CNN reports that Biden has been diagnosed with an 'aggressive' prostate cancer that's spread to his bones:

CNN reports:

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

It continued, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said.

This is similar to a diagnosis of Stage III C or Stage IV cancer.

Coupled with his cognitive issues, this is not good news.

That's a grim prognosis

Very serious.

He will, undoubtedly, be in good hands.

This writer is, too.

This makes the entire cognitive decline scandal so much worse.

We will keep you posted on updates.

