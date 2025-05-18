BUT MUH IDENTITY: Starbucks Baristas Explain Why They're Throwing Tantrums Over a Simple Dress Code

'Shepherd the Flock:' Pope Leo Celebrates Inaugural Mass at St. Peter's
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:00 PM on May 18, 2025

The ongoing Starbucks Barista Revolt demonstrates the mentality of the Left so well: they think the only thing that matters is their identity.

And that nothing else comes before their feelings. Not even the rules of their employer. 

You know, the people who pay them and provide them benefits.

Watch as a Leftist explains why she's throwing a tantrum over having to dress like an adult.

What. A. Child.

A Keurig won't complain.

Nope.

She's a socialist. She thinks the workers own the means of production.

Heh.

Correct.

Nailed it.

Exactly.

And here's another barista complaining about her 'identity.'

No, you aren't.

And your identity takes a back seat to your employer's brand.

Grow. Up.

Exactly.

Yep.

She can have her identity on the unemployment line.

Starbucks needs to grow a spine and tell every location that employees either comply, or they get fired.

