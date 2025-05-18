BUT MUH IDENTITY: Starbucks Baristas Explain Why They're Throwing Tantrums Over a Simple Dress Code

The ongoing Starbucks Barista Revolt demonstrates the mentality of the Left so well: they think the only thing that matters is their identity.

And that nothing else comes before their feelings. Not even the rules of their employer.

You know, the people who pay them and provide them benefits.

Watch as a Leftist explains why she's throwing a tantrum over having to dress like an adult.

Mask wearing Starbucks worker explains why she is going on strike.



“We’re out on strike today because Starbucks is trying to implement a new dress code. No one ever asked for a new dress code.” pic.twitter.com/HCjtCQq5S9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2025

What. A. Child.

She can be replaced by a Keurig. — 🇺🇸R.E.D. Patriot🇺🇸 (@jeffanderson42) May 18, 2025

A Keurig won't complain.

Obviously, she has no concept how the Employer / Employee structure works… — Southwired (@Southwired) May 18, 2025

Nope.

She's a socialist. She thinks the workers own the means of production.

I’m now going to demand that my personal barista, me, try to remember to wear pants. I expect I’ll give in to these fascist demands. — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) May 18, 2025

Heh.

NEWS FLASH: You are not the boss! https://t.co/I8j423YkRT — WeAreTheWall (@DaveOfPrescott) May 18, 2025

Correct.

Mask ✅

Stupid T-Shirt ✅

No idea how the world works, also ✅ https://t.co/CvrFMiRIzv — J.D. (@Williams_J_D) May 17, 2025

Nailed it.

How to handle this ..... Blah blah blah you're fired. https://t.co/uF519syKTe — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 18, 2025

Exactly.

And here's another barista complaining about her 'identity.'

BARISTA: I’m being stripped of my identity.



Starbucks workers are protesting over a new company dress code that requires wearing a solid black top and bottoms that are black, khaki or denim.



Baristas say the new dress code strips them of being able to express themselves. pic.twitter.com/btTvLWOXjY — Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) May 16, 2025

No, you aren't.

And your identity takes a back seat to your employer's brand.

Grow. Up.

Our grandfathers stormed the beaches of Normandy — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) May 17, 2025

Exactly.

Fire them all. They care more about the color of their clothes than their ability to draw a paycheck. They are replaceable. — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) May 17, 2025

Yep.

She can have her identity on the unemployment line.

Starbucks needs to grow a spine and tell every location that employees either comply, or they get fired.

