'A Gamble Made to Keep Power:' Fusilli Spock Explains How We ALL Feel About Media's Biden Cover-Up

As the media continue to spin, lie, and obfuscate their role in covering up the cognitive decline and disability of President Joe Biden, all they do is continue to ruin their already diminished credibility in the eyes of the public.

Yes, a segment of the population will continue to trust the media blindly. But that segment is shrinking. Rapidly.

What happened with Joe Biden was the single biggest scandal in American presidential history.

And the media just don't care. Because they love their incestuous relationship with the Democratic Party more than journalism, professionalism, the truth, or America.

They may not care, but the rest of us do. And we're angry.

Left Wing voices tap-dancing around the fact that they knowingly lied to us about Biden's condition, putting the nation in danger with an incapacitated president



What do they expect from us, to forgive them?



It wasn't a mistake, it was a gamble made to keep power.



F**k off — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 18, 2025

Exactly this.

If they had been able to cover up Biden's cognitive state, they would have dragged him across the election finish line and let a shadow government run this nation into the ground for four more years.

The media is irredeemable at this point.



The ONLY thing that would restore even a modicum of faith in their honesty would be if they did an investigation into who was actually running the government in lieu of Biden? Naming names.



But, they won't do that. https://t.co/wwHxdvmky8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 18, 2025

They will never do that.

That was after they helped force the masking our kids, made enemies of anyone saying maybe lockdowns don’t work & essentially advocating “papers please” on the clot shot. How anyone can trust them is simply beyond me. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 18, 2025

It defies logic.

"It wasn't a mistake, it was a gamble made to keep power."



Perfectly put — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) May 18, 2025

Yes. Perfect.

Ultimately the left's only principle is power. They don't believe they should ever not have it even in a democracy, so they will do about anything necessary to impose their will on everyone else. — CN (@comp_napper) May 18, 2025

Correct. It's all about power.

This is coming on the heels of their naked partisanship during Trump's 1st administration and cheerleading lock downs during Covid. They learn nothing and are incapable of introspection or reform — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) May 18, 2025

Not a thing.

This is what a leading parenting expert wrote a hot minute after the schools reopened. No demands for apologies to parents, no required contrition for ruining the lives of children, no request for a commitment to improve. But we’re supposed to just move on. Yes, they expect us to… pic.twitter.com/D6jC3DCguY — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) May 18, 2025

We will not move on.

TBF they expect the same thing about their COVID coverage: total forgiveness and forgetfulness about the damage done under their excessive "but if it saves just ONE life!" theology. https://t.co/DmWWDdCKsw — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) May 18, 2025

No forgiveness without accountability.

Those who decried “Trump will end democracy!” wanted a deteriorated Biden instead- lying about his condition first- like our reputation & security aren’t compromised by a diminished leader. Then of course they shifted to “media sensation Kamalot.” Totally destroyed credibility. https://t.co/wxIFbuYT9l — Grant Hirl (@HirlGrant) May 18, 2025

All of this.

They have no credibility remaining and no plans to fix it.

Oh well.