The Bulwark Stares Into the Abyss and Finds ‘We The People’ Have Gone...
President Trump Has Yet to Post on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and...
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts...

'A Gamble Made to Keep Power:' Fusilli Spock Explains How We ALL Feel About Media's Biden Cover-Up

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 18, 2025
Meme

As the media continue to spin, lie, and obfuscate their role in covering up the cognitive decline and disability of President Joe Biden, all they do is continue to ruin their already diminished credibility in the eyes of the public.

Yes, a segment of the population will continue to trust the media blindly. But that segment is shrinking. Rapidly.

What happened with Joe Biden was the single biggest scandal in American presidential history.

And the media just don't care. Because they love their incestuous relationship with the Democratic Party more than journalism, professionalism, the truth, or America.

They may not care, but the rest of us do. And we're angry.

Exactly this.

If they had been able to cover up Biden's cognitive state, they would have dragged him across the election finish line and let a shadow government run this nation into the ground for four more years.

They will never do that.

It defies logic.

Yes. Perfect.

Correct. It's all about power.

Not a thing.

We will not move on.

No forgiveness without accountability.

All of this.

They have no credibility remaining and no plans to fix it.

Oh well.

