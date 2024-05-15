Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Will Moderate First Presidential Debate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Says His State Has a 'National Model' to Address Homelessness

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 15, 2024
Jeff Lewis/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

If you were looking for a national model to end homelessness, why wouldn't you look to the governor of the state with the largest homeless population? The last we looked, San Francisco was having "nurses" hand out beer and shots of vodka to homeless alcoholics to the tune of $5 million a year. That will get them off the streets and into a home.

Advertisement

Our own Doug Powers did a VIP post in December on Newsom's 10-year plan to eliminate homelessness in San Francisco. State Rep. Kevin Riley tweeted:

It's been 20 years since Newsom rolled out his plan to end homelessness in San Francisco within a decade. As it happens, we marked this anniversary with HUD's annual homelessness report to Congress. Among the findings:

-California has the highest homelessness rate of any state. 

-California had a 30.5 percent increase in homelessness from 2007 to 2023, the highest of any state. 

-California accounts for 28 percent of America's homeless and 49 percent of unsheltered homeless. 

-San Francisco, for its part, had the second highest percent of unsheltered homeless youth and unsheltered veterans of any city in the country. 

Newsom appeared behind a podium with the placard, "Treatment, Not Tents."

Advertisement

When this guy's president in 2028, he can roll out his national model to make every state look like California.

***


