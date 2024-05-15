California Gov. Gavin Newsom Says His State Has a 'National Model' to Address Homelessness

If you were looking for a national model to end homelessness, why wouldn't you look to the governor of the state with the largest homeless population? The last we looked, San Francisco was having "nurses" hand out beer and shots of vodka to homeless alcoholics to the tune of $5 million a year. That will get them off the streets and into a home.

Our own Doug Powers did a VIP post in December on Newsom's 10-year plan to eliminate homelessness in San Francisco. State Rep. Kevin Riley tweeted:

It's been 20 years since Newsom rolled out his plan to end homelessness in San Francisco within a decade. As it happens, we marked this anniversary with HUD's annual homelessness report to Congress. Among the findings: -California has the highest homelessness rate of any state. -California had a 30.5 percent increase in homelessness from 2007 to 2023, the highest of any state. -California accounts for 28 percent of America's homeless and 49 percent of unsheltered homeless. -San Francisco, for its part, had the second highest percent of unsheltered homeless youth and unsheltered veterans of any city in the country.

Newsom appeared behind a podium with the placard, "Treatment, Not Tents."

Governor Gavin Newsom says California has a "national model" to address homelessness pic.twitter.com/n1GLwVa9pX — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 15, 2024

Not sure I would consider policies that have led to the worst homelessness crisis in the country a “model” for anyone… https://t.co/Pln0I12F6S pic.twitter.com/1ckQkEVZe8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 15, 2024

By letting them camp out, shoot up, and defecate on sidewalks? That's his national model? — James Cole (@somesunpossible) May 15, 2024

Homelessness and green energy are two of the biggest money laundering operations in California. — Capitalist Mike 🇺🇲 (@Capitalist_Mike) May 15, 2024

Tent cities for EVERYONE — GLOCKTOR WHO (@NorCalRiverRat) May 15, 2024

So when is China coming to visit again? You guys cleaned up really nice when they were in town — CoolSilver 🇺🇸 (@coolsilver) May 15, 2024

“You know the thing California is laughably bad about addressing and is the subject of nationwide mockery? Let’s export that everywhere.” — Gavin Newsom — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) May 15, 2024

Maybe he should try it in California first unless skid row is the national plan? — Christy (@SatanWillLose) May 15, 2024

By making it commonplace nationwide? — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) May 15, 2024

Notice Newsom said “veteran homelessness.”



He is not including the homeless drug addicts who live on the streets by CHOICE. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) May 15, 2024

If you have this model, Gav, then why not use it? So far your plan, or whatever you call it, isn't working out real well. — Philip (@philip_downey) May 15, 2024

He will show every state how to funnel 24 billion to your friends all in the name of homelessness while “losing” the paper trail! — Christopher Engels (@C_Money_Engels) May 15, 2024

The National Model: pic.twitter.com/dXF7CnTv6d — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) May 15, 2024

Is it the same one he has over a decade ago when he was mayor? It didn’t work then either. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) May 15, 2024

If California was a country it would have the worst per capita homeless population in the world. 46.6 per 10k compared to the current worst of UK (England) at 42.6 — Ingineer66 (@ingineer66) May 15, 2024

National model for how to spend billions and enrich your cronies while making homelessness worse. Yep, Gavin could and would do that nationally as well. — Not Heraclitus (@NotHeraclitus) May 15, 2024

When this guy's president in 2028, he can roll out his national model to make every state look like California.

