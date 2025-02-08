Gavin Newsom Says Californians Need to Rebuild With Science and Climate Change in Mind

My, my. We knew trouble was coming when Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass barred wildfire victims from clearing their own property of the wreckage. The task now is to rebuild, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom put some conditions on homeowners in Pacific Palisades. He's telling them they have to "rebuild with science" and with "climate reality" in mind. And that means what, exactly? The last thing people trying to rebuild their lives need right now is more red tape.

Gov. @GavinNewsom admits he won't let Pacific Palisades property owners to rebuild as before: "You can't rebuild the same. We have to rebuild with science. We have to build with climate reality in mind." pic.twitter.com/C6bIcd6iUr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2025

He almost seems glad to have been given the opportunity to direct the rebuilding effort.

All you Democrats in the Palisades looking to rebuild....



You voted for this.



Enjoy. https://t.co/Y8WLkSKxgy — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 8, 2025

Yep. We called this! — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) February 8, 2025

Never let a crisis go to waste. — Todd Gardner (@ToddGardner456) February 8, 2025

15 minute cities inbound. Not surprised at all. — Dr. James Joyce (@drjamesbjoyce) February 8, 2025

Trump will have to have a pow-wow with Gavin about this.



Climate reality according to who? — JoeVento🇺🇸 (@Vento_Const) February 8, 2025

Forced solar panels. Forced electric everything/no natural gas. — BA (@bav2356) February 8, 2025

We wonder if this will be Newsom's opportunity to ban natural gas lines to homes. You can rebuild your homes, but they all must have solar panels on the roof.

I remember the press conference Trump had in CA. He said to fast track the permits and let them build bigger. — 🇺🇸 AMYzing 🇺🇸 (@My2_Bratz) February 8, 2025

So in other words this douchebag wanted these homes to burn so he could dictate what kind of home these people could live in, according to what he would deem as acceptable. — Sal. 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@virginiaguy89) February 8, 2025

That sounds like pretty much it.

WTF does that even mean anyway. You have to rebuild with science? Those people need to sue him into unemployment and homelessness. — Texas Sheepdog in Blue (@NTXSheepdog) February 8, 2025

Sure, you can rebuild on your own property, but it will be done with "climate reality" in mind.

