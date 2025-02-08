Gavin Newsom Says Californians Need to Rebuild With Science and Climate Change in Mind

Federal Worker Says Queer and Trans Employees’ Lives Are Being Threatened Because of...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

My, my. We knew trouble was coming when Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass barred wildfire victims from clearing their own property of the wreckage. The task now is to rebuild, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom put some conditions on homeowners in Pacific Palisades. He's telling them they have to "rebuild with science" and with "climate reality" in mind. And that means what, exactly? The last thing people trying to rebuild their lives need right now is more red tape.

He almost seems glad to have been given the opportunity to direct the rebuilding effort.

We wonder if this will be Newsom's opportunity to ban natural gas lines to homes. You can rebuild your homes, but they all must have solar panels on the roof.

That sounds like pretty much it.

Sure, you can rebuild on your own property, but it will be done with "climate reality" in mind.

***

Tags: CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE GAVIN NEWSOM SCIENCE WILDFIRES

