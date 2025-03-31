Tijuana’s Sewage Tsunami: Mexico’s Crappy Gift Keeps on Giving, and It’s Making Our Navy SEALs Sick

Oh, they really have some nerve. They don't patrol their border and now they are dumping raw sewage on us?

I witnessed the Tijuana Sewage Crisis firsthand today—and it’s absolutely disgusting.



Mexico is dumping raw sewage into our country, polluting our beaches and making our Navy SEALs sick. This isn’t just an environmental disaster—it’s a national disgrace.



We must hold Mexico… pic.twitter.com/hUcxF6Et5p — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) March 30, 2025

Too bad we can't count on Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, to protect his own state. He's too scared to offend commies and illegals.

Mexico is literally taking a giant dump on our Beaches every day. The waste is

estimated to be tens of billions of gallons a year.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Wm75yELiao — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) March 31, 2025

It's sick, but true.

Well of course they are.

Plan is to keep doing it until USA taxpayers foot the bill to build a state of the art, environmentally conscious, solar powered, union built sewage treatment plant for them. — Richie Rich (@Atomic_Ferret) March 31, 2025

While American tourists go over and enrich their economy.

Disgusting Fact:

The most Southern San Diego beaches are often so polluted you can’t even swim in them.

This has been an issue forever.

It’s so gross. https://t.co/UZO1BkugNA — charlie revillo (@CharlieRevillo) March 31, 2025

California is a blue state. Leftists are supposed to be defenders of the environment. Why aren't they out protesting this? They would be if it was Florida and Ron DeSantis wasn't taking care of it.

If you’ve listened to the Rod & Greg show, you are familiar with this crisis. This is a disgrace and I’d like to join Mr. Desmond in DC and visit with Sec. Zeldin at the EPA. There is no such thing as environmental protection if the Pacific Ocean is just a giant sewer! https://t.co/RDSiIju0z0 — Greg Hughes (@CitizenHughes) March 31, 2025

Hopefully Zeldin can step in because Newsom certainly won't.

What a national disgrace, and Calif. environmentalists are out attacking Tesla dealerships! https://t.co/QiHV2Yeo3a — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 30, 2025

It seems like they have misplaced priorities.

Not only are illegals invading our state, it’s also their toxic waste. https://t.co/wLQYVnFVNX — Neno Bravo (@CAGoldNSilver) March 31, 2025

Hi Jim.



We can work together on the problem concerning sewage from Mexico coming into San Diego if you wish.



Let’s talk.



(For anyone reading this who is not familiar with the situation, I’ve included a map below from EPA .gov that explains how sewage from Mexico is coming… https://t.co/Z8BhIDBEJy pic.twitter.com/KwJcv2gkyN — MarcumForGovernorCA (@CobyJMarcum) March 31, 2025

At least one of the candidates for Governor is willing to talk about it. Choose wisely, California.

This has been happening on and off for years. It’s an open secret. Always gets a mention anytime you visit the San Diego border with anyone knowledgeable. Warning signs on the beaches just north of the fence. This swampy area is just north of the fence further inland. https://t.co/YXg4WkeUOh pic.twitter.com/b6CIxbhAVO — Andrew Good (@Drewbueno) March 31, 2025

Isn’t San Diego also a sanctuary city https://t.co/hzyQqJQHNM — Blues City (@Bluescity3) March 31, 2025

Too bad that won't protect them from human waste.