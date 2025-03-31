NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If...
Tijuana’s Sewage Tsunami: Mexico’s Crappy Gift Keeps on Giving, and It’s Making Our Navy SEALs Sick

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on March 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Oh, they really have some nerve. They don't patrol their border and now they are dumping raw sewage on us?

Too bad we can't count on Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, to protect his own state. He's too scared to offend commies and illegals.

It's sick, but true.

While American tourists go over and enrich their economy. 

California is a blue state. Leftists are supposed to be defenders of the environment. Why aren't they out protesting this? They would be if it was Florida and Ron DeSantis wasn't taking care of it. 

Hopefully Zeldin can step in because Newsom certainly won't. 

It seems like they have misplaced priorities. 

At least one of the candidates for Governor is willing to talk about it. Choose wisely, California.

Too bad that won't protect them from human waste.

Tags: AMERICA CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM MEXICO SAN DIEGO

