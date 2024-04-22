Bari Weiss WRECKS Media and Politicians in Powerful Post Putting Columbia Protests in Damning Perspective

Bari Weiss has put the 'protests' at Columbia in perspective as only she can.

Take a look:

For a second, imagine that black students at Columbia were taunted with chants of "Go back to Africa."



Or imagine that a gay student at Yale was surrounded by homophobic protesters and hit in the eye with a flagpole.



Or imagine if a campus imam told Muslim students that they… — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) April 22, 2024

Her post continues:

Or imagine if a campus imam told Muslim students that they ought to head home for Ramadan because campus public safety could not guarantee their security. There would be relentless fury from our media and condemnation from our politicians. Just remember the righteous—and rightful—outrage over the white supremacist “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, where neo-Nazis chanted “The Jews will not replace us.”This weekend at Columbia and Yale, student demonstrators did all of the above—only it was directed at Jews. They told Columbia students to “go back to Poland.” A Jewish woman at Yale was assaulted with a Palestinian flag. And an Orthodox rabbi at Columbia told students to go home for their safety. What will the response be?

The response will be whatever Biden's handlers think will get him a second term, and if that means pandering to horrible, antisemitic, garbage people that's what they will do. Ultimately, Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) only care about getting elected, they don't really care about fixing problems - that's something we're seeing happen in real time. At least they used to try and hide it a little.

Not so much, anymore.

Or imagine cities tearing down statues of important figures from history. Or college professors lecturing students on the evils of “white privilege” and teaching that “America is a racist nation filled with white supremacists.”

Or protestors demanding we “abolish whiteness.” — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 22, 2024

Crazy times we're living in.

"Do not genially accept the lies told to you.



For example: that Abraham Lincoln’s name on a public school or his likeness on a statue is white supremacy. (It is not; he is a hero.) Or that looting has no victims (untrue) and that small-business owners can cope anyway because… — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) April 22, 2024

Just the fact that you have to reintroduce this knowledge, means so many are lost — Matt Watson (@mattfwatson02) April 22, 2024

Lost is putting it nicely.

Victims of liberals are never considered sympathetic targets by the liberal media, politicians, celebrities, activists, professors, etc, no matter how unfairly they're treated. It's an ever changing tribe and those deemed outside the tribe are always thought to deserve it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 22, 2024

Because it's for the greater good ... or something.

Shameful. I am so sorry this is happening. We cowered in the face of a violent and destructive ideology because we feared being targeted or being labeled a bigot. This is the result.



That American youth feel righteous in joining in is a travesty. I fear the momentum. — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) April 22, 2024

American youth have been indoctrinated by crazy.

Hopefully, it's not too late to stop this.

