Bari Weiss WRECKS Media and Politicians in Powerful Post Putting Columbia Protests in Damning Perspective

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on April 22, 2024
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Bari Weiss has put the 'protests' at Columbia in perspective as only she can.

Take a look:

Her post continues:

Or imagine if a campus imam told Muslim students that they ought to head home for Ramadan because campus public safety could not guarantee their security.

There would be relentless fury from our media and condemnation from our politicians.

Just remember the righteous—and rightful—outrage over the white supremacist “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, where neo-Nazis chanted “The Jews will not replace us.”This weekend at Columbia and Yale, student demonstrators did all of the above—only it was directed at Jews. They told Columbia students to “go back to Poland.” A Jewish woman at Yale was assaulted with a Palestinian flag. And an Orthodox rabbi at Columbia told students to go home for their safety.

What will the response be?

The response will be whatever Biden's handlers think will get him a second term, and if that means pandering to horrible, antisemitic, garbage people that's what they will do. Ultimately, Democrats (and sadly, even some Republicans) only care about getting elected, they don't really care about fixing problems - that's something we're seeing happen in real time. At least they used to try and hide it a little.

Not so much, anymore.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Crazy times we're living in.

Lost is putting it nicely.

Because it's for the greater good ... or something.

American youth have been indoctrinated by crazy.

Hopefully, it's not too late to stop this.

