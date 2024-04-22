Someone's NERVOUS: Jonathan Turley Says Alvin Bragg's First Witness in Trump Trial is 'Very Telling'

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on April 22, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Trump's 'criminal' trial starts today.

Criminal. Right.

Jonathan Turley has some thoughts about Alvin Bragg's first witness:

He continued.

His post continues:

Sympathetic, the man joined the stranger on his knees and looked for almost an hour until he asked if the man was sure that he dropped it here. “Oh, no,” the stranger admitted, “I lost it across the street but the light is better here.”

In other words, Bragg knows he's really got nothin', he knows he's wasting time and money, but he's willing to do whatever it takes to somehow keep Trump from winning re-election. Anyone telling you otherwise it trying to sell you something.

All of these charges, these cases, are politically driven.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Sounds like it to us.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

