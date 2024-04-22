Someone's NERVOUS: Jonathan Turley Says Alvin Bragg's First Witness in Trump Trial is 'Very Telling'

Trump's 'criminal' trial starts today.

Criminal. Right.

Jonathan Turley has some thoughts about Alvin Bragg's first witness:

The fact that Bragg is starting with David Pecker to discuss an affair not directly involved in the alleged crimes is telling. With a dubious criminal theory, defuse facts, and delayed charges, the case will focus on a different alleged affair and hush money payment... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 22, 2024

He continued.

.....It is reminiscent of the old story about a man who comes upon another man in the dark looking for his wedding ring. Sympathetic, the man joined the stranger on his knees and looked for almost an hour until he asked if the man was sure that he dropped it here. “Oh, no,” the… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 22, 2024

His post continues:

Sympathetic, the man joined the stranger on his knees and looked for almost an hour until he asked if the man was sure that he dropped it here. “Oh, no,” the stranger admitted, “I lost it across the street but the light is better here.”

In other words, Bragg knows he's really got nothin', he knows he's wasting time and money, but he's willing to do whatever it takes to somehow keep Trump from winning re-election. Anyone telling you otherwise it trying to sell you something.

All of these charges, these cases, are politically driven.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Professor, are you saying that Bragg doesn’t have a case and that his goal is for the public to focus on an allegation that could inevitably hurt the Republican presumptive nominee? — Paul Kay (@realpaulkay) April 22, 2024

Sounds like it to us.

in layman's terms : it is a selective and political prosecution — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 22, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

======================================================================

