AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel Goes SOOOO Wrong

AOC is looking for people to support those who voted against sending money to Ukraine.

It's almost as if she knows it was a grossly unpopular thing to do unless, of course, you're a flaming antisemite ... like most members of The Squad.

She had to know this wouldn't go well, right?

If you support how these folks voted, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to let them know.



They will be under relentless pressure and attack. It is important to show support - on the inside, it can often feel like there isn’t.



Call, write, post. It makes a difference. https://t.co/YNWLBbOhP2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 21, 2024

Calling, writing, and posting only really matters to these people if you agree with them.

Had you not voted for Ukraine aid I would have your back on this



You did so I don't



There is no rational argument for funding one and not the other. You have no principles — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) April 22, 2024

Interesting.

So it wasn't about sending more we don't have to foreign countries for AOC, it was about sending money to Israel.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, nobody is surprised by this but still.

Stop supporting Hamas. You’re nothing but a mouthpiece for a terrorist organization. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 21, 2024

The world would be a better place if they would all resign — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) April 21, 2024

Agreed.

This also you Congresswoman? pic.twitter.com/Jszq5LYLjS — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) April 21, 2024

Yes. That's her.

Did you bother asking how many of your own constituents support sending aid to Israel? An overwhelming majority of New Yorkers do. You are nothing more than a Trojan horse for socialism, an activist who only acts against her district’s needs and wishes. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 21, 2024

Constituents? Psh. Sandy has no time for the people she supposedly represents. She's far too busy pushing antisemitic hatred and division.

