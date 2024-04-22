Dem Rep. Jayapal Says Trump's Using Left's Attempts to Throw Him in Jail...
AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel Goes SOOOO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on April 22, 2024

AOC is looking for people to support those who voted against sending money to Ukraine.

It's almost as if she knows it was a grossly unpopular thing to do unless, of course, you're a flaming antisemite ... like most members of The Squad.

She had to know this wouldn't go well, right?

Calling, writing, and posting only really matters to these people if you agree with them.

Interesting.

So it wasn't about sending more we don't have to foreign countries for AOC, it was about sending money to Israel.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, nobody is surprised by this but still.

Agreed.

Yes. That's her.

Constituents? Psh. Sandy has no time for the people she supposedly represents. She's far too busy pushing antisemitic hatred and division. 

