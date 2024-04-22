AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel...
Dem Rep. Jayapal Says Trump's Using Left's Attempts to Throw Him in Jail...
Homeless! HUNGRY! Daily Beast Pretends Ilhan Omar's Privileged Daughter is REAL Victim Aft...
Media/Dems Now Having Hollywood Actors Explain to Voters That Biden's 'Sharp As a...
Bari Weiss WRECKS Media and Politicians in Powerful Post Putting Columbia Protests in...
Someone's NERVOUS: Jonathan Turley Says Alvin Bragg's First Witness in Trump Trial is...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
New Season of The Handmaid's Tale Leaked! Gavin Newsom's New Abortion Ad is...
Yikes! Latest Britney Spears Video Prompts Serious Questions About Her Mental Health
Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom
Oh Look, ANOTHER LGBTQ Celebration Day. GLAAD Declares 'Nonbinary Parents Day'
'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits...
The Biden Administration's Re-Write of Title IX Shows They REALLY Despise Women
Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers...

Adam Schiff's Attempt at Damage Control for Dems Openly SUPPORTING Antisemitic Protests is ALL FAIL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on April 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Oh, look. 

Adam Schiff is trying to pretend Democrats actually give a damn about antisemitic, privileged, dbag students at Columbia and Barnard tormenting Jewish students. Little late to speak up now, Adam. It's been going on across the country for the last six months.

Advertisement

Heck, your own party in Michigan threatened not to support Biden because he was too friendly with Israel.

But hey, nice try pandering to people who know you're a big ol' fake and a fraud.

Democrats need to call the antisemites in their party, like Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush OUT.

THEY need to stop.

Fixed it for him.

Heh.

Totally.

This. ^

Who knew 'Don't' wouldn't work?

Ahem.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Psh. DEI is their meal ticket.

======================================================================

Related:

Homeless! HUNGRY! Daily Beast Pretends Ilhan Omar's Privileged Daughter is REAL Victim After Suspension

Bari Weiss WRECKS Media and Politicians in Powerful Post Putting Columbia Protests in Damning Perspective

Someone's NERVOUS: Jonathan Turley Says Alvin Bragg's First Witness in Trump Trial is 'Very Telling'

NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER

Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You Do Not Wish Death on MAGA

======================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF ANTISEMITIC ISRAEL JEWS PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
AOC Telling Antisemites to Support the Antisemites Who Voted Against Aid for Israel Goes SOOOO Wrong
Sam J.
Bari Weiss WRECKS Media and Politicians in Powerful Post Putting Columbia Protests in Damning Perspective
Sam J.
Someone's NERVOUS: Jonathan Turley Says Alvin Bragg's First Witness in Trump Trial is 'Very Telling'
Sam J.
Dem Rep. Jayapal Says Trump's Using Left's Attempts to Throw Him in Jail to Undermine Democracy
Doug P.
Homeless! HUNGRY! Daily Beast Pretends Ilhan Omar's Privileged Daughter is REAL Victim After Suspension
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement