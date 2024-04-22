Adam Schiff's Attempt at Damage Control for Dems Openly SUPPORTING Antisemitic Protests is ALL FAIL

Oh, look.

Adam Schiff is trying to pretend Democrats actually give a damn about antisemitic, privileged, dbag students at Columbia and Barnard tormenting Jewish students. Little late to speak up now, Adam. It's been going on across the country for the last six months.

Heck, your own party in Michigan threatened not to support Biden because he was too friendly with Israel.

But hey, nice try pandering to people who know you're a big ol' fake and a fraud.

Jewish students should feel safe on campus. Period.



That will never be the case if we allow situations like the one at Columbia — where antisemitic and hateful rhetoric is being loudly and proudly displayed — to be tolerated.



This needs to stop. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 21, 2024

Democrats need to call the antisemites in their party, like Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush OUT.

THEY need to stop.

Fixed it for him.

You only need to talk to about 33% of your party and Hamas Caucus. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) April 21, 2024

Heh.

Is the problem Republicans? — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) April 22, 2024

Totally.

Tell your followers to stand down. It’s your people. — AmericanKat🇺🇸 🟥🟥🟥 (@4AmericanKat) April 22, 2024

This. ^

You built this hate, Adam. — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) April 22, 2024

Schiff's answer to stopping it is the same as Biden's. "Don't don't don't don't."



Worthless — Owlen--A Sowell Man (@OwlenRose) April 21, 2024

Who knew 'Don't' wouldn't work?

Ahem.

Jewish students won’t ever ever be safe around Democrat Hamas supporters. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 21, 2024

This chaos at Columbia is a direct byproduct of the DEI Hegemon.



If Democrat politicians are serious about this they will take the cancer called DEI much more seriously. — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) April 21, 2024

Psh. DEI is their meal ticket.

