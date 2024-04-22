'Brilliant'! Robert O'Neill Has a GREAT Question for Biden WH About 'Death to...
Oh, Honey, NO: Ilhan Omar Tries Defending Pro-Hamas Protesters (HER DAUGHTER) and Only Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on April 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ilhan Omar has thoughts about the pro-Hamas protests her daughter has become a part of ... seems she believes it's the media's fault they are being made to look bad. 

No, really.

We're pretty sure if the media could protect these little a-hole maniacs and make them look LESS horrible they would. The Daily Beast wrote an entire piece about how her poor daughter is now homeless and hungry after being suspended. She's the REAL victim, ya' know!

Take a gander at this:

Her post continues:

The Columbia protesters have made clear their demands and want their school not to be complacent in the ongoing Genocide in Gaza. Public officials and media making this about anything else are inflaming the situation and need to bring calmness and sanity back.

Sure looks a lot like Ilhan is using the protests for her own agenda.

Hello, pot.

Right? You'd think someone yelling, 'Death to Jews' is pretty straightforward.

It's all the cop's fault! It's all the media's fault!

REEEE!

Oof.

The ghoul doesn't fall from from the tree.

Way to make things worse for the protesters, Ilhan.

Aces.

Tags: DAUGHTER GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ILHAN OMAR

