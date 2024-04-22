Oh, Honey, NO: Ilhan Omar Tries Defending Pro-Hamas Protesters (HER DAUGHTER) and Only Makes Things WORSE

Ilhan Omar has thoughts about the pro-Hamas protests her daughter has become a part of ... seems she believes it's the media's fault they are being made to look bad.

No, really.

We're pretty sure if the media could protect these little a-hole maniacs and make them look LESS horrible they would. The Daily Beast wrote an entire piece about how her poor daughter is now homeless and hungry after being suspended. She's the REAL victim, ya' know!

Take a gander at this:

Throughout history, protests were co-opted and made to look bad so police and public leaders would shut them down. That’s what we are seeing now at Columbia University. The Columbia protesters have made clear their demands and want their school not to be complacent in the ongoing… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 22, 2024

Her post continues:

The Columbia protesters have made clear their demands and want their school not to be complacent in the ongoing Genocide in Gaza. Public officials and media making this about anything else are inflaming the situation and need to bring calmness and sanity back.

Sure looks a lot like Ilhan is using the protests for her own agenda.

Hello, pot.

You realize there is video, right?



Inventing a conspiracy to blame the antisemitism and terror support of the protestors on police and others doesn’t work when everyone can see the truth… https://t.co/0F3KxVUWKc — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 22, 2024

Shouting Death To Jews is acceptable to you. Chasing Jews away is acceptable to you? — JustMe💋🗣 (@UniqueAndTrue) April 22, 2024

Right? You'd think someone yelling, 'Death to Jews' is pretty straightforward.

"How dare you notice just how antisemitic we are!" — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) April 22, 2024

It's all the cop's fault! It's all the media's fault!

REEEE!

Have you seen the things they’re saying? Have you watched them blocking Jewish students?



Just more “some people did something” to you, I guess? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 22, 2024

Oof.

Your little ghoul of a daughter learned a lot from mommy. — M. Amsterdam (@emmdee22) April 22, 2024

The ghoul doesn't fall from from the tree.

Way to make things worse for the protesters, Ilhan.

Aces.

