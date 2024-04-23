Carol Roth Shares TERRIFYING Guess About Who Democrats Might Swap Biden Out for and LOL-OMG-NOOO

This might be the most terrifying thing we've seen on Twitter today, and considering we cover people like Ilhan Omar, AOC, and John Fugelsang THAT's really saying something. Carol Roth has thoughts about who Democrats might switch Biden out for and you guys, we've already seen this movie.

It was ok the first time but we don't need to see it again.

Hard pass.

Hillary has been popping up an awful lot lately. Look for her to be a possible “swap” candidate…



pic.twitter.com/pVaMXsfDW6 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 21, 2024

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

But you know, Roth has a point. We are seeing an awful lot of Hill-dawg these days.

Hrm.

X isn't 100% convinced:

I don’t think she can handle losing another election. I heard the last time was not pretty. — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) April 21, 2024

the only thing people want less than the same choices as 2020, are the same choices as 2016. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) April 22, 2024

Pass.

Yup. She has never put herself out of play. Her ego won’t allow her to give it up. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 21, 2024

She still thinks 2008 and 2016 were HER TURN.

Trump Vs Hillary 2024. We're gonna need debates 🤣 — Napoleon X - The game is the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) April 21, 2024

That would be entertaining.

Hey, just being honest.

Could she be any worse than Biden? — Eisenhower "Modern Republican" (@PoliticsFan10) April 21, 2024

He is pretty damn awful.

God help us but I sure would love to see her lose again. — Jancy 🌷 (@iJancy) April 21, 2024

We wonder if she'd finally figure out how to read the room.

Probably not.

We made a similar face.

