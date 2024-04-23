The Lost Jedi: People React to Mark Hamill's Claim That Joe Biden Is...
Carol Roth Shares TERRIFYING Guess About Who Democrats Might Swap Biden Out for and LOL-OMG-NOOO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on April 23, 2024
Meme

This might be the most terrifying thing we've seen on Twitter today, and considering we cover people like Ilhan Omar, AOC, and John Fugelsang THAT's really saying something. Carol Roth has thoughts about who Democrats might switch Biden out for and you guys, we've already seen this movie.

It was ok the first time but we don't need to see it again.

Hard pass.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

But you know, Roth has a point. We are seeing an awful lot of Hill-dawg these days. 

Hrm.

X isn't 100% convinced:

Pass.

She still thinks 2008 and 2016 were HER TURN.

That would be entertaining.

Hey, just being honest.

He is pretty damn awful.

We wonder if she'd finally figure out how to read the room.

Probably not.

We made a similar face.

======================================================================

