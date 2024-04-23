'Ivy League Has LOST Its Mind': Mike Rowe Calls Out Elite, Ivy League Schools As Only HE Can and BOOM

Bill Maher Calls Out Creeps Exploiting Children in Spicy Monologue
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Mike Rowe gets it. 

And he always has.

Unlike far too many Americans, he understands the value of hard work and why more of us (especially young people getting ready to go to college or already in college) need to do more of it. Especially right now as we're watching schools like Columbia, Yale, Barnard, and others eating themselves with the pro-Palestine/Hamas riots.

Protests.

Whatever.

They say tomato ... they're wrong.

Take a look at this from Rowe:

Trade schools where they're not calling for the extermination of Jews.

Crazy, right?

His post continues:

... today’s headlines are once again offering another excellent reason to consider redirecting whatever financial support you might earmark for the Ivy League, to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. Why? Because the Ivy League has truly lost its mind.

Consider the latest madness at Columbia University, where the president, Minochuhe Shafik, has announced a new round of remote learning - effective immediately - in response to a noisy rabble of thugs and bullies calling for the eradication of Israel.If I had a kid at Columbia, I’d be livid. It’s simply mind-boggling that the president of this university would rather consign her students to another crucible of remote learning, than permanently expel the protesters. I mean, seriously, what does it take to get expelled from Columbia? These creeps are on camera, literally screaming into the faces of Jewish students.

“They yelled at us to go back to Poland, said we have no culture, and chanted, ‘Strike, strike Tel Aviv,” said one terrified student. Followed by, “Burn Tel Aviv to the ground,” “Go Hamas, we love you, we support your rockets, too.”

In a now-infamous image, one demonstrator appeared before a group of counter-protesters holding Israeli and American flags with a sign pointing in their direction that read, “Al-Qasam’s next targets.”That’s what you get for $68,000 a year at Columbia – an administration who cowers in the face of thugs and bullies, and a university president who would rather make your kids try to learn off campus, than take a truly hard line with those students calling for the murder of Jews. For the love of God, expel them. Calling for murder is not protected speech.In the meantime, mikeroweWORKS is accepting applications for our next round of work ethic scholarships. Deadline is the end of the month. It’s worth noting that the careers we’re training people for cannot be taught, or preformed, remotely. It’s also worth mentioning that we accept donations year-round and spend the money we take in with great discretion. You can apply for a scholarship, or donate, at http://mikeroweWORKS.org.

We do not usually include links to sites where you can donate BUT we'll make an exception here.

These Ivy League schools have done so much damage to themselves it may take a generation to fix it.

If they can fix it.

We WISH.

Fewer talkers and more doers.

Like the sound of that.

