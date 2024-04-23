WAT?! Bree Newsome Claims the Middle East Is Better to Women and Gays Than FL and TX and HELLOOO Backfire

If we're being completely fair, this editor had forgotten Bree Newsome existed. You guys remember Bree, yes? She's the crazy who removed a Confederate Flag for attention way back in 2015? Almost a decade ago.

Holy Hell.

Anywho, it seems Bree is still sharing her truth no matter how ridiculous it is.

Case in point ...

“Have you seen how they treat women & gays in the Middle East?!”



Have you seen how they treat them in Florida & Texas?? What in the upside down are y’all talking about — FREE PALESTINE, NO MASTERS (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2024

Ummm ... wat?

This post is part of a larger thread of insane posts.

See for yourself:

There are families in the USA fleeing from one state to another to avoid persecution or certain death.



The kool-aid can’t possibly be as strong as y’all are making it seem — FREE PALESTINE, NO MASTERS (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2024

WHAT?!

Oh, the irony of her talking about other people drinking the Kool-aid.

“At least here you have freedom of speech—”🔫👮🏻‍♂️

🚁💨🚁💨🚁💨🚁💨🚁💨

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱🧱

⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️⛓️

🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔🚔

👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♂️



🪧😐 — FREE PALESTINE, NO MASTERS (@BreeNewsome) April 21, 2024

So many emojis.

Yikes.

Maybe we missed a memo but from what we can tell, nobody is stoning women to death or throwing gays off buildings in Florida or Texas. Pretty sure that would make the news, right?

If someone wanted to discredit you by hacking your account and planting a bad tweet, they couldn’t do better than this. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 22, 2024

I have to admit, you're right about that.



This is the standard wardrobe for all women in Texas: pic.twitter.com/ur5mXtQ7Ck — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 22, 2024

Totally.

How many women would choose living in the Middle East vs Florida/Texas? — AConcernedParent (@AConcernedPare2) April 22, 2024

That would be ZERO.

My buddy Stevie lives in Florida and he says 4 of his friends have been arrested and are serving time because of the "Don't Say Gay" law. (Stevie isn't gay technically, but he's "curious", so he hasn't been arrested yet). — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 22, 2024

MONSTERS!

Guess you’ve never been to Key West — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) April 22, 2024

Bless your heart. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) April 22, 2024

It is impressive.

Honestly, you guys, we're shocked Bree has left this bats**t up ... willing to bet the 'engagement farming' is very lucrative at this point.

