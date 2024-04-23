WAT?! Bree Newsome Claims the Middle East Is Better to Women and Gays Than FL and TX and HELLOOO Backfire

REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia /Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on April 23, 2024
Sarah D.

If we're being completely fair, this editor had forgotten Bree Newsome existed. You guys remember Bree, yes? She's the crazy who removed a Confederate Flag for attention way back in 2015? Almost a decade ago.

Holy Hell.

Anywho, it seems Bree is still sharing her truth no matter how ridiculous it is.

Case in point ... 

Ummm ... wat?

This post is part of a larger thread of insane posts.

See for yourself:

WHAT?!

Oh, the irony of her talking about other people drinking the Kool-aid.

So many emojis.

Yikes.

Maybe we missed a memo but from what we can tell, nobody is stoning women to death or throwing gays off buildings in Florida or Texas. Pretty sure that would make the news, right?

Totally.

That would be ZERO.

MONSTERS!

It is impressive.

Honestly, you guys, we're shocked Bree has left this bats**t up ... willing to bet the 'engagement farming' is very lucrative at this point.

======================================================================

