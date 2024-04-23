Cori Bush Using Her Cred as a Ferguson Protester to Defend Pro-Hamas College Protests Was REALLY Stupid

What sort of loser would brag about being a Ferguson protester?

Oh, wait. Never mind, we know.

From Cori Bush ... ahem.

As a Ferguson activist, I know what it’s like to have agitators infiltrate our movement, manipulate the press, & fuel the suppression of dissent by public officials & law enforcement.



We must reject these tactics to silence anti-war activists demanding divestment from genocide. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 23, 2024

Remember hands up don't shoot? When the yahoos on CNN all held their hands up?

Good times.

Or more like, bad times.

Really bad times. And only getting worse.

Thanks for reminding everyone that you supported criminal riots, demanded defunding police so others don’t have protection from the rioting, and then used campaign funds (currently under DoJ investigation) to get security for yourself. https://t.co/nlVPZJ3HAp — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 23, 2024

Bush has proven time and time again that she supports the wrong side of history, and her stance on Israel is no different.

Oh, and about Ferguson?

ICYMI, Obama's own DOJ investigation determined that "hands up, don't shoot" was a complete lie.



Ferguson burned because race mongers like you manipulated the press.https://t.co/LAL8me8hYP pic.twitter.com/HfVhqQ3j3U — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) April 23, 2024

Oopsie.

Sit down, honey. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 23, 2024

bUt mUh gEnOcIdE! — JWF (@JammieWF) April 23, 2024

So you're saying you condemn protesters who are blocking Jewish students, calling them pigs, identifying with Hamas, and chanting "kill another soldier now" and "we don't want a 2-state, we want all of it"? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 23, 2024

What a bunch of commie gibberish — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) April 23, 2024

Now now, this is an insult to 'commie gibberish' everywhere.

Wow, the video here sure shows a lot of agitators trying to silence anti-war activists by getting them to chant pro-war stuff. You should probably use your power to look into it.https://t.co/Wx6AgastQ0 — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) April 23, 2024

But they're peaceful protests.

C'mon man!

