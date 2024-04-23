'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classifi...
Cori Bush Using Her Cred as a Ferguson Protester to Defend Pro-Hamas College Protests Was REALLY Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

What sort of loser would brag about being a Ferguson protester?

Oh, wait. Never mind, we know.

From Cori Bush ... ahem.

Remember hands up don't shoot? When the yahoos on CNN all held their hands up?

Good times.

Or more like, bad times.

Really bad times. And only getting worse.

Bush has proven time and time again that she supports the wrong side of history, and her stance on Israel is no different.

Oh, and about Ferguson?

Oopsie.

Now now, this is an insult to 'commie gibberish' everywhere.

