Yeah... RIGHT! Ilhan Omar Wishes Jewish Communities a Happy Passover and Pisses EVERYONE TF Off

Gosh, we can't figure out why people aren't taking Ilhan Omar wishing Jewish communities a Happy Passover seriously. You'd think they don't trust her when she says respectful things to and/or about them. Or that they don't believe she actually cares about their holidays and traditions.

Wonder why?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

What a phony:

Happy Passover to our Jewish communities celebrating in Minnesota and around the world. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 23, 2024

Her daughter is suspended for protesting in a group chanting 'Death to America' and siding with Hamas against Israel, not to mention Ilhan herself voted against sending aid to Israel. But hey, Happy Passover.

She had to know this would not be overly popular with her haters or supporters, right?

Ya' love to see it.

Are you speaking to the same people that your daughter is currently protesting against? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 23, 2024

The very same.

So brave of you to keep your head up like this with a daughter forced into homelessness. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) April 23, 2024

And hunger, don't forget hunger. Her daughter is both homeless and HUNGRY.

Why does this feel really really hollow and insincere? — Dax (@DCHogDaddy) April 23, 2024

Because it is.

Heh.

U get hacked? — Mayson Burch (@MaysonBurch) April 23, 2024

Oh please 🙄🙄🤡 — Jane Pounder (@PounderJane1) April 23, 2024

Seriously.

Tell us another one.

Spare me — That Jewish Mexican (@MoisesDaya71450) April 23, 2024

For some reason I don’t find this sincere — Burl Aruba (@BurlAruba) April 23, 2024

We don't either.

Huh. Why could that be?

