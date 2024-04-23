Yeah... RIGHT! Ilhan Omar Wishes Jewish Communities a Happy Passover and Pisses EVERYONE TF Off

REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia /Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Gosh, we can't figure out why people aren't taking Ilhan Omar wishing Jewish communities a Happy Passover seriously. You'd think they don't trust her when she says respectful things to and/or about them. Or that they don't believe she actually cares about their holidays and traditions.

Wonder why?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

What a phony:

Her daughter is suspended for protesting in a group chanting 'Death to America' and siding with Hamas against Israel, not to mention Ilhan herself voted against sending aid to Israel. But hey, Happy Passover.

She had to know this would not be overly popular with her haters or supporters, right? 

Ya' love to see it.

The very same.

And hunger, don't forget hunger. Her daughter is both homeless and HUNGRY.

Because it is.

Heh.

Seriously.

Tell us another one.

We don't either.

Huh. Why could that be?

======================================================================

