REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia /Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She Just Can't DEEEAL

As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hung out with the only person she might be smarter than in D.C. yesterday, Joe Biden. Notice we said, 'MIGHT'. She took that opportunity to remind everyone that the people protesting on college campuses, shouting death to America, and professing their hatred for Israel are peaceful.

Because physically blocking a Jewish student from attending class and poking a Jewish student in the eye is TOTALLY peaceful.

She's such a nob.

Watch.

AOC: "It is especially important that we remember the power of young people shaping this country today, of all days, as we once again witness the leadership of those peaceful, student-led protests on campuses like Columbia, Yale, Berkeley..." 🥴 pic.twitter.com/zOweWTzYNq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2024

Sandy did NOT like being mocked or called out for lying about the protests:

Thank you RNC!



Today we uplifted peaceful demonstrations on campuses while launching the brand-new American Climate Corps program, a core vision from the Green New Deal.



2,000 new climate positions for young people. Open now.



Apply at https://t.co/QjzmmUE2cD



Happy Earth Day… https://t.co/BV1LZtBScC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 23, 2024

Oh NO! She thinks this is an 'own'.

A self-own maybe.

Guess how this went for her:

Mostly peaceful is back! — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 23, 2024

Thank you for holding this administration accountable for war crimes and for supporting Kennedy to end the genocide! 🏳️‍🌈❤️ — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) April 23, 2024

Heh.

We see what they did there.

The Green New Deal is just Communism re-branded. — Wíñchéstër Cölt (@scorpio8675309) April 23, 2024

Everything Biden is doing and has done, everything AOC pushes for, is Communism rebranded.

@AOC



What do you have to say about this? pic.twitter.com/URMpLQpeKn — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) April 23, 2024

C'mon now, we learned during the summer of love back in 2020 that fire means things are 'mostly peaceful.'

Can't help but notice we're not seeing her do a ton of crying in front of caged kids.

You mean these people???? pic.twitter.com/CzKocSqW6v — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) April 23, 2024

Yup.

Those are EXACTLY the people she means.

