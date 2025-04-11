Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four...
Election Deflection: James Carville Says There’s Voter Fraud but the SAVE Act Is an ‘Unnecessary Idea’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:34 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Political commentator James Carville, like all his fellow Democrats, wants to keep our elections wide open to fraud. The current effort (the SAVE Act) to curtail fraud has been met with Democrats claiming their female voters are simply too ignorant or stupid to handle the responsibility of proving they are who they are. Yes, really.

Start here. (READ)

James Carville is hyperventilating about the SAVE Act — calling it a “massively unnecessary idea."

"I'm not saying that you have all these people vote on Election Day with zero fraud, but the honesty of American elections are not a problem. Not a problem in the least."

ANY fraud is unacceptable.

Democrats don’t want laws making it harder for non-citizens to vote. It’s really that simple.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

The truth of the matter is that the more ways one can vote, the longer one has to vote, and not having to provide ID to vote not only increases the opportunities for fraud but also makes it harder to audit for that fraud.

Posters say the Dems’ resistance shows they don’t care that legitimate voters are having their votes canceled out by people who shouldn't be voting.

Dems know what they are doing. They know fraud is hard to prove because elections are so wide open and that certification deadlines cut any attempted audit off at the knees.

Posters see this.

Dems will continue pushing the lie of voter suppression. They know that voter ID laws and proof of citizenship will cost them elections and the ability to make up votes after polls close.

