Election Deflection: James Carville Says There’s Voter Fraud but the SAVE Act Is an ‘Unnecessary Idea’

Political commentator James Carville, like all his fellow Democrats, wants to keep our elections wide open to fraud. The current effort (the SAVE Act) to curtail fraud has been met with Democrats claiming their female voters are simply too ignorant or stupid to handle the responsibility of proving they are who they are. Yes, really.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

James Carville is hyperventilating about the SAVE Act — calling it a “massively unnecessary idea." "I'm not saying that you have all these people vote on Election Day with zero fraud, but the honesty of American elections are not a problem. Not a problem in the least." ANY fraud is unacceptable. Democrats don’t want laws making it harder for non-citizens to vote. It’s really that simple.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨James Carville is hyperventilating about the SAVE Act — calling it a “massively unnecessary idea."



"I'm not saying that you have all these people vote on Election Day with zero fraud, but the honesty of American elections are not a problem. Not a problem in the least."



ANY… pic.twitter.com/86QKOY2OQ5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

The truth of the matter is that the more ways one can vote, the longer one has to vote, and not having to provide ID to vote not only increases the opportunities for fraud but also makes it harder to audit for that fraud.

Posters say the Dems’ resistance shows they don’t care that legitimate voters are having their votes canceled out by people who shouldn't be voting.

"Unnecessary."



This is like the weakest possible argument. Democrats are going to get destroyed on this issue. Their opposition looks shady af — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 11, 2025

Voter ID, paper ballots, one day voting with validated military absentee or on base ballot casting and Democrats lose 30+% of their votes. — Bruce Pennington (@pbrucepenn) April 11, 2025

They hold the untenable, simultaneous positions that A) it’s already illegal, and it never happens, and B) labeling laws that are meant to make sure it never happens as voter suppression — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Dems know what they are doing. They know fraud is hard to prove because elections are so wide open and that certification deadlines cut any attempted audit off at the knees.

Posters see this.

Any election that CANNOT be audited, at least equivalent to a bank audit, is a fraudulent election .. anyone desiring such an UNAUDITABLE election is a fraudster. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) April 11, 2025

“There’s not that much fraud so everything is fine” is not a persuasive argument. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

The only people afraid of voter ID and citizenship checks are the ones counting on illegal votes. — Baste Records (@basterecords) April 11, 2025

And everyone understands this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Dems will continue pushing the lie of voter suppression. They know that voter ID laws and proof of citizenship will cost them elections and the ability to make up votes after polls close.