The U.K. Is Broken: Mom ARRESTED, Jailed SEVEN HOURS for Confiscating iPads From Her Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

Honest question: what is wrong with the U.K.?

Is there something in the water? Because it's hard to understand why the once great nation has turned into a dystopian, quasi-fascist country run by the absolute worst people.

Not too long ago, we told you the country enacted a two-tier justice system that would punish white men more harshly than any other demographic group, and their plans to 'test' crime-predicting software straight out of 'Minority Report.

They're also not too keen on free speech or -- it appears -- parental rights:

This is not 'stealing', this is parenting.

Here's more from LBC:

History teacher Vanessa Brown, 50, spent seven-and-a-half hours in a custody cell on March 26 this year, following a claim she had stolen two iPads which were traced to her mother’s house in Cobham, Surrey.

Yet it transpired that the two devices belonged to her daughters, and Ms Brown had merely confiscated them to encourage them to focus on their schoolwork, a fact Surrey Police has now acknowledged.

“I find it quite traumatic even talking about this now,” Ms Brown recalled.

“At no point did they [the officers] think to themselves, ‘Oh, this is a little bit of an overreaction for a moment, confiscating temporarily her iPads and popping over to her mum's to have a coffee’. It was just a complete overreaction.

FIGHT! Katie Pavlich Confirms Obama's WH Portrait Has Been Moved and Replaced With THIS
Doug P.
If Vanessa Brown was an immigrant from Africa or the Middle East, the authorities wouldn't have even responded to the call.

Orwell was a cautionary tale, not an instruction manual.

Insanity, thy name is the U.K. police.

The cops will face zero consequences for this.

They'll probably arrest you for criticizing them.

This is a surefire way to get this writer to rid her homes of devices if she can't control how often her kids use them.

Then again, the U.K. police would probably arrest her for that, too.

We're okay with this.

Vanessa Brown has the wrong skin color. That's all this is about.

They'll charge you for 'environmental damage' or something.

We'd love to know. A nosy neighbor? A teacher? Who?

