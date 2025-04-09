U.K. Goes Full 'Minority Report' With Software That Can 'Predict' If Someone Will Turn Criminal

Well, this is dystopian. Fresh off enacting racially biased criminal codes that punish white men more harshly than women or minorities, the U.K. is set to start testing software straight out of 'Minority Report.'

Advertisement

WATCH:

UK: The UK is now testing software designed to predict whether someone might become a future killer. Drawing on vast troves of government data, this “homicide prediction” project builds individual risk profiles, turning bureaucratic files into digital crystal balls. It’s Minority… pic.twitter.com/bVF1n74GD1 — @amuse (@amuse) April 9, 2025

Of course, this will overlook the people more likely to commit actual violent crimes and target Britons who post mean things on social media.

Here's more from The Guardian:

The UK government is developing a 'murder prediction' programme which it hopes can use personal data of those known to the authorities to identify the people most likely to become killers. Researchers are alleged to be using algorithms to analyse the information of thousands of people, including victims of crime, as they try to identify those at greatest risk of committing serious violent offences. The scheme was originally called the 'homicide prediction project,' but its name has been changed to 'sharing data to improve risk assessment.' The Ministry of Justice hopes the project will help boost public safety but campaigners have called it 'chilling and dystopian.'

It is chilling and dystopian. And here's the litmus test: ask the authorities pushing this if they'd be okay with Donald Trump running such a program.



The answer would be no. Which is how we know it'll be abused.

“Sir, the results have come in, it seems like every non British person is on the list” — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) April 9, 2025

The algorithms will be engineered so that doesn't happen.

They’ll tank this because their research will make them admit the truth and they’ll call it a racist program — The Generic Patriot (@genericpatriot) April 9, 2025

If that does happen, it'll get swept under the rug so fast your head will spin.

Awesome! I was always hoping we could arrest criminals BEFORE they commit crimes. I'm sure this will be implemented even-handedly....in a country where you get imprisoned for mean words. Totally nothing to worry about here.... — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) April 9, 2025

This is fine and completely won't be abused.

“Testing” which means it’s already running at full capacity and has been awhile. — Cody (@Designed2Think) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

Would any of us be surprised if this were true?

NOPE.

what could go wrong? Well since they want to mimic phillip K Dick's Minority report of thought crime, well what if the Homicidal predicter makes mistake and misreads an innennece person? What if it mistakens an american citizen for a crime he never committeed? https://t.co/6mcaVAQFWe — chuck harrison (@0SweetSolace0) April 9, 2025

Any 'mistakes' will go one way and the authorities will shrug and say they gotta break some eggs to make a commie utopia.

I thought this was parody, did a brief search and almost choked in my own spit. https://t.co/xSTzCJ3y4T — FartInAShitStorm (@InaSch88343) April 9, 2025

The U.K. is beyond parody at this point.

And probably beyond salvation.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.