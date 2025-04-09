Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't...
U.K. Goes Full 'Minority Report' With Software That Can 'Predict' If Someone Will Turn Criminal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 09, 2025
Bruce MacCauley/Fox via AP

Well, this is dystopian. Fresh off enacting racially biased criminal codes that punish white men more harshly than women or minorities, the U.K. is set to start testing software straight out of 'Minority Report.'

WATCH:

Of course, this will overlook the people more likely to commit actual violent crimes and target Britons who post mean things on social media.

Here's more from The Guardian:

The UK government is developing a 'murder prediction' programme which it hopes can use personal data of those known to the authorities to identify the people most likely to become killers.

Researchers are alleged to be using algorithms to analyse the information of thousands of people, including victims of crime, as they try to identify those at greatest risk of committing serious violent offences.

The scheme was originally called the 'homicide prediction project,' but its name has been changed to 'sharing data to improve risk assessment.' The Ministry of Justice hopes the project will help boost public safety but campaigners have called it 'chilling and dystopian.'

It is chilling and dystopian. And here's the litmus test: ask the authorities pushing this if they'd be okay with Donald Trump running such a program.

The answer would be no. Which is how we know it'll be abused.

The algorithms will be engineered so that doesn't happen.

If that does happen, it'll get swept under the rug so fast your head will spin.

This is fine and completely won't be abused.

Would any of us be surprised if this were true?

NOPE.

Any 'mistakes' will go one way and the authorities will shrug and say they gotta break some eggs to make a commie utopia.

The U.K. is beyond parody at this point.

And probably beyond salvation.

CRIME LAW ENFORCEMENT TECHNOLOGY U.K. UNITED KINGDOM

