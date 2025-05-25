WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her Colorado Town

Democrats don't seem to understand their radical, Leftist, woke base doesn't represent the majority of Americans. It never has, and it never will.

But they keep catering to their radical voters, to the detriment of their party.

(And this writer won't stop them).

Watch as a self-professed 'lifelong Democrat' tells a reporter she switched her vote to Trump because of the Left's radical immigration policies:

Wow. This lifelong Democrat and pro-migrant activist who was planning to vote for Kamala, says she switched to President Trump after her quiet town in Colorado was overrun by illegals committing violent crime. pic.twitter.com/49GaOMZ5AS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2025

She's not alone.

Despite a constant barrage of negative stories, President Trump's immigration polls remain his strongest.

This woman is not alone in feeling abandoned by the Democrat Party.



Women know that if they want to feel safe then they need Republican leadership. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 25, 2025

Democrats will not keep us safe, that much is clear.

When your preferred liberal policies bite you on the a**… — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 25, 2025

But she learned and voted for Trump. That's what needs to happen when these Democrat policies start to hurt people.

I also was never been a gun owner, but since having a home invasion, don’t think I didn’t arm up and learn to use it.



I was on the side of anti gun legislation. Not anymore. When your life is at risk, your perspective drastically changes. — Rainygday (@rainygday) May 25, 2025

'A conservative is a liberal who got mugged the night before.'

We're glad you're okay, and armed.

"So you feel a lot safer now that he's in the White House?"

>"I do, because he's taking it seriously."



That captures the thoughts of the average American right now. Unless Democrats understand this and change course, they will never win another election. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) May 25, 2025

And that's why the courts are only harming themselves by working to block this.

If Dems keep stopping illegals from being deported out of the country then they should be moved to swing congressional districts so we can keep the House in 2026. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) May 25, 2025

They should be housed with the Democrats who want to keep them here.

The silent voices starting to speak up.... https://t.co/DOGAcSmVE8 — Dan Gorsky 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@mtnranger) May 25, 2025

That's going to be a big problem for the Democrats.

I’m glad she came to her senses but I guess some people need to see to believe. https://t.co/3xkM8p70S2 — Be the Change 🔺🐸 (@CryptoMatt75) May 25, 2025

They do, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Another crossover with common sense https://t.co/YOjWzECwFK — FJB&DaInvaders (@carlm3722) May 25, 2025

And controlling our borders is common sense.

We need a LOT more of this in Colorado.



Progressive Democrat policies are failing us. #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/2SCDz3aOBZ — schotts 🇺🇸🎄 (@schotts) May 25, 2025

The Democrats shouldn't be elected to any office until they stop being insane.

We certainly hope they are.

