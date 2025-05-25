You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a...
By Attempting to Bury Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline, the Left Planted Seeds of...
You'll Definitely Be Dealt With: J.K. Rowling Calls Out Haters of Her Women's...
Bloomberg: SCOTUS Has 'Given' Trump the Authority to Fire the Head of any...
See If You Can Spot the Difference Between 2021 and 2025 Jen Psaki's...

WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her Colorado Town

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 25, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats don't seem to understand their radical, Leftist, woke base doesn't represent the majority of Americans. It never has, and it never will.

But they keep catering to their radical voters, to the detriment of their party.

Advertisement

(And this writer won't stop them).

Watch as a self-professed 'lifelong Democrat' tells a reporter she switched her vote to Trump because of the Left's radical immigration policies:

She's not alone.

Despite a constant barrage of negative stories, President Trump's immigration polls remain his strongest.

Democrats will not keep us safe, that much is clear.

But she learned and voted for Trump. That's what needs to happen when these Democrat policies start to hurt people.

'A conservative is a liberal who got mugged the night before.'

We're glad you're okay, and armed.

And that's why the courts are only harming themselves by working to block this.

They should be housed with the Democrats who want to keep them here.

That's going to be a big problem for the Democrats.

They do, and there's nothing wrong with that.

And controlling our borders is common sense.

The Democrats shouldn't be elected to any office until they stop being insane.

We certainly hope they are.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Tags: COLORADO DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS

