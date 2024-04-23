WTF Is THIS?! Dem Rep Shares Video of Himself Handing List of Reps Who Voted to Fund Ukraine to Zelensky

Why would any of our elected officials hand a foreign leader a list of the Representatives who voted to fund his country during a war? This is just weird ... and the fact Rep. Bill Keating thought it was a good idea to travel to Ukraine to hand this list to Zelensky and then SHARE THE VIDEO on social media makes this editor very uncomfortable.

What the Hell?

Watch:

Corruption? @USRepKeating handed Zelensky a list of members of Congress who voted for the $61B payment to Ukraine. Why would the president of a foreign power need a list of names of politicians who sent him billions? Please share your ideas below:

pic.twitter.com/rcd2X0ZUPd — @amuse (@amuse) April 23, 2024

We found the video on Keating's timeline as well:

Today in Kyiv I handed President @ZelenskyyUa a copy of the vote totals from Saturday's affirmation of U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/jjo2dtPeXt — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) April 22, 2024

Look at how giddy he is to spend more tax dollars on a foreign country.

And again, why the list?

It’s not enough to send them our money, you have to fly over there and show him how happy you are to be giving it? — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 23, 2024

Right?

loved you in Young Frankenstein, Bill. Good thing you flew into a place much safer than your district, DC, or any college campus — BrunoNation (@TonyBrunoNation) April 23, 2024

*cough cough*

Imagine flying down to our southern border bringing bags of taxpayer's money to end that invasion? — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) April 23, 2024

Who paid for this self serving trip? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) April 23, 2024

The good people of Massachusetts probably did.

So Zelensky gets the spelling correct on all the payoff checks, oops, campaign contributions funneled through a PAC? — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Boy_Fredo) April 23, 2024

Does Keating get a bump for hand-delivering the list to Zelensky? Asking for a friend.

Accurate.

You are supposed to be representing American constituents.. What are you doing in Ukraine other than wasting more of our money! — Jason (@Fit_for_50ish) April 23, 2024

Wouldn't hold your breath waiting for Bill to answer that fair question.

Publicizing the slap in the face you just gave your fellow Americans is a really bad look, you spineless traitor — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 23, 2024

What she said.

