WTF Is THIS?! Dem Rep Shares Video of Himself Handing List of Reps Who Voted to Fund Ukraine to Zelensky

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on April 23, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Why would any of our elected officials hand a foreign leader a list of the Representatives who voted to fund his country during a war? This is just weird ... and the fact Rep. Bill Keating thought it was a good idea to travel to Ukraine to hand this list to Zelensky and then SHARE THE VIDEO on social media makes this editor very uncomfortable.

What the Hell?

Watch:

We found the video on Keating's timeline as well:

Look at how giddy he is to spend more tax dollars on a foreign country.

And again, why the list?

Right?

'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case
Sam J.
*cough cough*

The good people of Massachusetts probably did.

Does Keating get a bump for hand-delivering the list to Zelensky? Asking for a friend.

Accurate.

Wouldn't hold your breath waiting for Bill to answer that fair question.

What she said.

Tags: DEMOCRATS UKRAINE

