'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case

If you want to know more about Trump's classified docs case, look no further than Julie Kelly's timeline. When she's not covering what Biden's DOJ is doing to J6'rs she's busy exposing the ridiculousness of Jack Smith's case.

Advertisement

And now that key evidence in that case has been unredacted, Kelly has even more to share.

MORE NEW INFO from unredacted evidence in classified documents case.



Within 24 hours of receiving 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago, here is assessment by NARA.



F*cking clown show-- pic.twitter.com/yc6RKR7TXg — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 22, 2024

But wait, there's more.

So much more.

NEW: Thanks to order by Judge Cannon, key evidence related to classified docs case is now unredacted.



On the left: What DOJ/Jack Smith wanted to conceal.



On the right: Now we know why. More proof of collaboration btw Biden White House and NARA to concoct a case. pic.twitter.com/YVHVmAfOai — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 22, 2024

This is nuts.

We know you know that we know you know that but it has to be said, especially when you look through all of this.

To clear up any confusion as to what Special Counsel Jack Smith sought to conceal in classified documents case, this is what Smith told Judge Cannon in Feb 2024 in response to Trump's motion to compel discovery from numerous govt agencies:



1) Defendants are not entitled to… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 23, 2024

Her post continues:

1) Defendants are not entitled to discovery of internal government correspondence and memoranda, or to documents that are otherwise privileged. 2) The Court Should Deny Defendants’ Requests for Evidence of 'Improper Coordination with NARA' and of 'Bias and Investigative Misconduct.' 3) The Court Should Deny Defendants’ Requests for Evidence Related to Trump’s Security Clearance With The Department of Energy. 4) The Court Should Deny Defendants’ Requests for Evidence Related to Secure Facilities at President Trump’s Residences. 5) The Court Should Deny Defendants’ Requests for Production of Materials Concerning the Search of Mar-a-Lago. AND FINALLY: 6) Defendants’ Request for Unredacted Discovery of Materials Should Be Denied.

Wow.

======================================================================

Related:

Cori Bush Using Her Cred as a Ferguson Protester to Defend Pro-Hamas College Protests Was REALLY Stupid

WTF Is THIS?! Dem Rep Shares Video of Himself Handing List of Reps Who Voted to Fund Ukraine to Zelensky

REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia/Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She Just Can't DEEEAL

WAT?! Bree Newsome Claims the Middle East is Better to Women and Gays Than FL and TX and HELLOOO Backfire

Kamala Harris Community Noted So BRUTALLY Even Elon Musk Can't Help but LAUGH His Arse Off (Screenshot)

======================================================================