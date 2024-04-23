NYU Prof Laughed Off X for Claiming He's Not Sure How He Can Teach After Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested

Poor Jacob Remes.

He's not sure how he can 'possibly teach' now that his administration has held pro-Hamas rioters ... sorry, protesters, accountable for tormenting Jewish students on campus. What will he do if his colleagues aren't allowed to show their hateful, antisemitic colors?

OH WOE IS HIM.

Not sure how I can possibly teach tomorrow after the administration called in the cops to arrest my students and colleagues. https://t.co/gWhPaiQi91 — Jacob Remes (@jacremes) April 23, 2024

We looked his entire timeline over and yeah, it's as bad as you think. If you're wondering how these students have ended up being the way they are, all one really has to do is observe the people 'teaching' them.

Just sayin'.

If you can’t do your job because your colleagues and students were held accountable for breaking the law, then you should resign. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 23, 2024

Perhaps the job is just too much for Jacob.

You should totally quit. Maybe go teach in Gaza. — Señia (@SeniaVJ) April 23, 2024

Now THERE's an interesting idea.

Probably a lot of opportunities for him to teach in Gaza.

“How can I make this about me?” — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) April 23, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Notice he's not out there getting arrested with his students and colleagues.

I fixed your tweet for you pic.twitter.com/HolR4t8AZM — Storm (@stormrobinson) April 23, 2024

Heh.

You shouldn’t. You should quit in protest. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 23, 2024

THAT'll show 'em! *shakes fist*

Are you a drama teacher? Be brave, little trooper 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 23, 2024

You can do it, lil feller.

Hang in there.

