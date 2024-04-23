Taylor Lorenz Shaming Man Praising His Jewish Wife for Not Masking at Yale Protest ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Biden Tries to Dunk on Trump and Infrastructure, Gets SCHOOLED on His Record...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on April 23, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

This woman.

*smh*

Taylor Lorenz was upset with this man for praising his Jewish wife for not wearing a mask at a Yale protest. She of course thinks it's somehow connected to COVID because she is obsessed with COVID.

Still.

It's brave not to mask when other a-holes are masking so they're not identified while they torment Jews in 'mostly peaceful protests', Taylor. 

Cripes.

She thinks the masking they're talking about is COVID-related.

We got nothin'.

Not a thing.

She is.

What makes it even funnier is that it's not on purpose.

She's accidentally funny.

And brainwashed, COVID-obsessed, unhinged lunatics.

Like Taylor.

