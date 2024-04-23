Taylor Lorenz Shaming Man Praising His Jewish Wife for Not Masking at Yale Protest ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

This woman.

*smh*

Taylor Lorenz was upset with this man for praising his Jewish wife for not wearing a mask at a Yale protest. She of course thinks it's somehow connected to COVID because she is obsessed with COVID.

Advertisement

Still.

Note the way these people talk about masking: "my wife wore no mask." There's nothing "brave" about refusing to mask during an ongoing pandemic, meanwhile the peaceful activists behind her are masking bc they have solidarity w oppressed groups and care about not harming others https://t.co/YVCBbDxHBN — TaylorLorenz.Substack.com (@TaylorLorenz) April 22, 2024

It's brave not to mask when other a-holes are masking so they're not identified while they torment Jews in 'mostly peaceful protests', Taylor.

Cripes.

When you’ve completely missed the point due to your malignant narcissism. pic.twitter.com/LIMwMHsfcZ — ⚔️ Woke Rasputin ⚔️ 🤌🏼 (@RasputinWoke) April 22, 2024

She thinks the masking they're talking about is COVID-related.

We got nothin'.

Not a thing.

The last maskers standing in 2024: #Trantifa, covidians and Hamasniks. — Kim v. Newsom: Trophy Wife! 🥰 (@1TrophyWife1) April 22, 2024

She’s a Branch Covidian — DC 🇺🇸 (@CombatEngDC) April 22, 2024

She is.

Taylor Lorenz thinks the LARPing jihadists are wearing masks because they are afraid of COVID—not because they are ashamed of civilized people finding out who they are@washingtonpost fired dozens of her colleagues to keep paying her pic.twitter.com/jUZsBOe2wC — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 23, 2024

Thank you Taylor for coming back to Twitter. You are one of our generation’s most brilliant comedic minds. https://t.co/riwZItlEt2 pic.twitter.com/i73zqTEK7U — Phil (@RealPhillyP) April 23, 2024

What makes it even funnier is that it's not on purpose.

She's accidentally funny.

And brainwashed, COVID-obsessed, unhinged lunatics.

Like Taylor.

======================================================================

Related:

'WTH are You Being TAUGHT?!' Jon Lovitz Pulls ZERO Punches Calling Columbia Student Protesters OUT

NYU Prof Laughed Off X for Claiming He's Not Sure How He Can Teach After Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested

'Ivy League Has LOST Its Mind': Mike Rowe Calls Out Elite, Ivy League Schools As Only HE Can and BOOM

'F**king CLOWN Show': Julie Kelly Shares DAMNING Unredacted Evidence from Trump's Classified Docs Case

REEE! RNC Hilariously Mocks AOC for Calling Columbia/Yale Protests 'Peaceful' and She Just Can't DEEEAL

======================================================================