BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein 2020 Rape Conviction OVERTURNED By NY's Highest Court and WTF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

New York's highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction and has ordered a new trial.

Yes, we're serious.

We can literally hear you saying, ARE YOU FREAKING SERIOUS?!

From the AP:

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with “egregious” improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.

“We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes,” the court’s 4-3 decision said. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

Just wow.

We got nothin'.

