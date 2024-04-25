Weirdie Fixated on Barron Trump HUMILIATED for Whining About Trump's Team NOT Tipping at ... McDonald's

Remember how the media wailed and preened for days over the number of Diet Cokes Trump drinks in a day? Or how he had the biggest salt and pepper shakers at the table? When he dared have TWO SCOOPS of ice cream? Oh, and that time he shared a picture of the taco salad he got at Trump Tower? And who could forget the fit they threw over his obvious taste for McDonalds?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, these same simple sacks of snot are all too happy to pretend Biden's favorite flavor of ice cream is newsworthy.

Yes, everything is stupid and getting stupider.

Case in point, the weirdie who was dragged for being fixated on Barron Trump posted this along with other mouthbreathers on Twitter.

Surprise, Trump and his staff are eating McDonald’s for lunch while at the courthouse. Manhattan McDonald’s employee: “Trump’s people came back in today for lunch and told us not to tell anyone about their order this time. They ordered different items and spent less this time,… pic.twitter.com/dFMEopXZwh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 24, 2024

Yes, they're angry they didn't leave a tip.

AT FREAKIN' MCDONALDS.

Don't make that face, we didn't come up with this BS.

How is this a story...?

So what?

And who tips at MCDONALD'S — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) April 24, 2024

Who leaves a tip at McDonalds? — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) April 24, 2024

I’ve never heard of ANYONE ever tipping at McDonalds 🤦‍♂️



What a hit piece



You got em — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) April 24, 2024

Name ONE time you, any Democrat or just a regular person has EVER tipped at McDonald’s. I’ll wait…… — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 24, 2024

Honestly, we'd be surprised if Democrats tip anywhere since they think it's the government's job to take care of the little people.

Do you tip at MacDonald’s? — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) April 24, 2024

Wow! This is big news! Just more evidence that he is guilty 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 24, 2024

They've got him THIS time!

Oh, and there's this, of course - McDonalds employees cannot accept tips.

But hey, ORANGE MAN BAD!

======================================================================

Related:

POPCORN: Roseanne's Son Jake Pentland Defends His Mom and Hands Tom Arnold His ARSE in CRAZY Back & Forth

Taylor Lorenz Shaming Man Praising His Jewish Wife for Not Masking at Yale Protest ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

'WTH are You Being TAUGHT?!' Jon Lovitz Pulls ZERO Punches Calling Columbia Student Protesters OUT

NYU Prof Laughed Off X for Claiming He's Not Sure How He Can Teach After Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested

'Ivy League Has LOST Its Mind': Mike Rowe Calls Out Elite, Ivy League Schools As Only HE Can and BOOM

======================================================================