Weirdie Fixated on Barron Trump HUMILIATED for Whining About Trump's Team NOT Tipping at ... McDonald's

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on April 25, 2024
meme

Remember how the media wailed and preened for days over the number of Diet Cokes Trump drinks in a day? Or how he had the biggest salt and pepper shakers at the table? When he dared have TWO SCOOPS of ice cream? Oh, and that time he shared a picture of the taco salad he got at Trump Tower? And who could forget the fit they threw over his obvious taste for McDonalds?

Meanwhile, these same simple sacks of snot are all too happy to pretend Biden's favorite flavor of ice cream is newsworthy.

Yes, everything is stupid and getting stupider.

Case in point, the weirdie who was dragged for being fixated on Barron Trump posted this along with other mouthbreathers on Twitter.

Yes, they're angry they didn't leave a tip.

AT FREAKIN' MCDONALDS.

Don't make that face, we didn't come up with this BS.

Honestly, we'd be surprised if Democrats tip anywhere since they think it's the government's job to take care of the little people.

POPCORN: Roseanne's Son Jake Pentland Defends His Mom and Hands Tom Arnold His ARSE in CRAZY Back & Forth
Sam J.
They've got him THIS time!

Oh, and there's this, of course - McDonalds employees cannot accept tips.

But hey, ORANGE MAN BAD!

