Chris Hayes' GLIB Attempt to Explain Deleting 'Glib Post' About Ntl. Guard Shooting Students BACKFIRES

Chris Hayes is a horrible person. Ok, fine. That might be harsh but he sure as heck plays a horrible person on TV and social media.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

He thought he could delete and write off an 'angrily glib tweet' of his where he openly talked about the National Guard shooting protesters. No, really.

I deleted a tweet because it was angrily glib, but the earnest point is that sending armed national guard troops to break up peaceful student protests is a terrible and dangerous idea. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 24, 2024

He was angrily glib.

Who talks that way? Don't mind me, I'm just ANGRILY GLIB!

Oh, and if you want to see what the tweet said:

Here you go in case you want to see what the journalist said pic.twitter.com/Mu8LExDrfE — Matt (@JustMattMichael) April 24, 2024

Wow

Just. Wow.

Chris, why are Jewish students and faculty being told to stay home if the protests are peaceful? https://t.co/uWhOzAVjL3 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 25, 2024

“Peaceful” students promoting the annihilation of Jews.



“Peaceful” students causing an entire university to go virtual.



“Peaceful” students who support terrorists so much they are ok with genocide.



Please. — Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) April 25, 2024

Oh, good thing these aren’t peaceful protests then — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2024

Seriously.

Students don't physically block Jewish students from going to class during a peaceful protest.

Jewish students aren't physically attacked during peaceful protests.

There is nothing peaceful about what is happening on Ivy League college campuses across the country.

Chris, does it suck to be such a little dweeb? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 25, 2024

You'd think.

So what...we just gonna let the Hitler youth keep harassing Jews on campus then? — HalosRamsFan (@HalosRamsFan) April 25, 2024

Hey now, these Hitler youth are peaceful, dagnabbit!

Filling a campus with mostly non student angst grifters who prevent paying students from learning is the issue here. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) April 25, 2024

But Trump?

Orange man bad?

Hrm.

