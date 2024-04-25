Chris Hayes' GLIB Attempt to Explain Deleting 'Glib Post' About Ntl. Guard Shooting Students BACKFIRES

Bidenomics, Baby! Economic Growth Slowed Significantly in First Quarter
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on April 25, 2024
Townhall Media

Chris Hayes is a horrible person. Ok, fine. That might be harsh but he sure as heck plays a horrible person on TV and social media. 

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

He thought he could delete and write off an 'angrily glib tweet' of his where he openly talked about the National Guard shooting protesters. No, really.

He was angrily glib.

Who talks that way? Don't mind me, I'm just ANGRILY GLIB!

Oh, and if you want to see what the tweet said:

Wow

Just. Wow.

Seriously. 

Students don't physically block Jewish students from going to class during a peaceful protest.

Jewish students aren't physically attacked during peaceful protests.

There is nothing peaceful about what is happening on Ivy League college campuses across the country.

You'd think.

Hey now, these Hitler youth are peaceful, dagnabbit!

But Trump?

Orange man bad?

Hrm.

======================================================================

