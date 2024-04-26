Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s...
It was the RUSSIANS, Adam! Adam Schiff ROBBED in San Francisco and What They TOOK Makes it Even Funnier

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff was robbed in San Francisco.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We know we shouldn't laugh but honestly, we can't help it. It's as if Karma decided to pay him a little visit ... and it sounds like he was just fine. Heck, The San Francisco Chronicle made light of it so why shouldn't we?

From Kyle's post:

When it comes to liars like Adam Schiff who say that crime in Democrat-run cities isn't a real problem, the emperor now truly wears no clothes.

Smash-and-grab robberies have exploded in California. One such robbery occurred a few months back in broad daylight in Glendale. $60,000 in merchandise was looted in the coordinated incident.

Critics have pointed to zero cash bail and progressive policies that have lowered the threshold to make arrests as a driving factor in rising crime rates.

Meanwhile, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was the victim of a burglary at her home this weekend. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's security guard was attacked on live television. Radical Democrats are finally suffering the consequences of their pro-criminal policies.

Karma?

Schadenfreude?

All of the above?

And did we read that correctly, the thieves took his luggage?

Hrm. Wonder if they have any suspects.

Not that he'll learn anything from it. He's probably already found a way to blame Trump.

Joking aside, this is true.

WE KNEW IT!

They won't do a damn thing about it because they don't want to be accused of being inequitable or racist or homophobic or whatever other ridiculous labels they've pandered to over the years.

Indeed.

======================================================================

