It was the RUSSIANS, Adam! Adam Schiff ROBBED in San Francisco and What They TOOK Makes it Even Funnier

Adam Schiff was robbed in San Francisco.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We know we shouldn't laugh but honestly, we can't help it. It's as if Karma decided to pay him a little visit ... and it sounds like he was just fine. Heck, The San Francisco Chronicle made light of it so why shouldn't we?

BREAKING.🚨



“I guess it’s 'Welcome to San Francisco'."



Adam Schiff is ROBBED in San Francisco causing him to show up at a meeting with no suit.



The San Francisco Chronicle tried (and failed) to make light of the thievery.



"Hello to the city, goodbye to your luggage. That was… pic.twitter.com/GSMFUTxJx6 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 26, 2024

From Kyle's post:

When it comes to liars like Adam Schiff who say that crime in Democrat-run cities isn't a real problem, the emperor now truly wears no clothes. Smash-and-grab robberies have exploded in California. One such robbery occurred a few months back in broad daylight in Glendale. $60,000 in merchandise was looted in the coordinated incident. Critics have pointed to zero cash bail and progressive policies that have lowered the threshold to make arrests as a driving factor in rising crime rates. Meanwhile, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was the victim of a burglary at her home this weekend. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's security guard was attacked on live television. Radical Democrats are finally suffering the consequences of their pro-criminal policies.

Karma?

Schadenfreude?

All of the above?

And did we read that correctly, the thieves took his luggage?

Hrm. Wonder if they have any suspects.

They probably got his laptop which contained the overwhelming Russia Russia Russia evidence.

Any suspects? pic.twitter.com/NbmtaJhUUq — StuartSlesh (@SleshStuart) April 26, 2024

🤣🤣🤣🤣 the emperor literally has no clothes — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) April 26, 2024

They need to experience the results of their policies — Kimberly Kennedy (@mearyfrancis) April 26, 2024

Not that he'll learn anything from it. He's probably already found a way to blame Trump.

Steve Garvey can fix CA! Vote Steve Garvey! — -Scuba Kristen (@HutzlerKristin) April 26, 2024

Joking aside, this is true.

It was the Russians .. pic.twitter.com/jypiLysqpx — Wayne 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@wayne_kag) April 26, 2024

WE KNEW IT!

No, I don't hate to see it. They are getting exactly what they deserve. Until now it's been their theory, so what, it's only happening to others. Well, now it's happening to them. Let's see what they do about it. — Amy Teeda Fore - Prayer Warrior! (@Peachey4) April 26, 2024

They won't do a damn thing about it because they don't want to be accused of being inequitable or racist or homophobic or whatever other ridiculous labels they've pandered to over the years.

The irony of it.

Karma — AmericanWoman_USA (@AmericanwomanU1) April 26, 2024

Indeed.

