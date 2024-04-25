Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses are Comedy GOLD

Florida Democrats announced Rick Wilson will be speaking at their Leadership Reception.

Whatever that is.

Yeah, we can't stop laughing.

📣 SPECIAL GUEST: Rick Wilson!@TheRickWilson is the co-founder of the Lincoln Project and a renowned political strategist. Don't miss out on hearing from Rick at our Leadership Reception.



🎟️ Get your tickets here: https://t.co/QTfEj0RLa5 pic.twitter.com/NyM9CB9B4b — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) April 24, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

If as a complete grifter you can't succeed as a Republican by all means, become a Democrat.

It is the Project Lincoln way.

Nobody speaks fluent Democrat quite like Rick Wilson:

Oh, wait.

Never mind.

I hope he brings enough refreshments in his cooler for everyone! pic.twitter.com/oMiyKgyLg8 — Wynn Duffy 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 (@WynnDuffyOG) April 24, 2024

Heck, with that cooler Rick will fit right in with the other confederates ... wait, sorry ... Democrats. Our bad.

Anyone signing up receives 10% off their next psychiatric evaluation. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 24, 2024

At least.

‘Renowned political strategist’. Suuuure, sure. — Greg Wa (@xgwakex) April 24, 2024

His entire strategy is just, 'TRUMP BAD.'

Wonder if Democrats have ever heard what Rick Wilson thinks about liberals. pic.twitter.com/l2xAOeCUXj — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) April 24, 2024

Yikes.

In other words, he’s just another Democrat. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) April 25, 2024

Basically.

“Renowned” is doing A LOT of work here — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) April 24, 2024

It's doing ALL of the heavy lifting, and considering the size of Wilson's head, that's no small feat.

