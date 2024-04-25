Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses are Comedy GOLD

What Problems Are Happening in the Woke World This Week? Buckle Up.
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on April 25, 2024

Florida Democrats announced Rick Wilson will be speaking at their Leadership Reception.

Whatever that is.

Yeah, we can't stop laughing.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

If as a complete grifter you can't succeed as a Republican by all means, become a Democrat.

It is the Project Lincoln way.

Nobody speaks fluent Democrat quite like Rick Wilson:

Oh, wait.

Never mind.

Heck, with that cooler Rick will fit right in with the other confederates ... wait, sorry ... Democrats. Our bad.

At least.

His entire strategy is just, 'TRUMP BAD.'

Yikes.

Basically.

It's doing ALL of the heavy lifting, and considering the size of Wilson's head, that's no small feat. 

