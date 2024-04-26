WaPo Columnist's Big GOTCHA Defending Pro-Hamas Campus Protesters Terrorizing Jewish Students BACKFIRES

WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on April 26, 2024
Twitchy

Shadi Hamid seems to think people are unhappy with Pro-Hamas protesters on college campuses because they are pro-Israel. Huh.

Surely it has nothing to do with Jewish students being attacked, stalked, terrorized, and harassed so much that some campuses have closed classes for the rest of the year and are now going virtual. 

It's because people are just sympathetic to Israel.

Right.

Here’s the test. If you’re pro-Gaza, and students formed a human chain to physically keep a Jewish student from attending classes, would you support the police forcefully removing them?

Pretty sure we know the answer.

But it's peaceful and stuff.

Watch what he does here:

Dude. We have SEEN THE VIDEO.

Ironic how since he's sympathetic to Hamas ... sorry ... GAZA that he's defending them this way after claiming people who support Israel would do just that.

Ahem.

Tough crowd.

His gotcha FLOPPED.

But hey, nice try.

