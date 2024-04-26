WaPo Columnist's Big GOTCHA Defending Pro-Hamas Campus Protesters Terrorizing Jewish Students BACKFIRES

Shadi Hamid seems to think people are unhappy with Pro-Hamas protesters on college campuses because they are pro-Israel. Huh.

Surely it has nothing to do with Jewish students being attacked, stalked, terrorized, and harassed so much that some campuses have closed classes for the rest of the year and are now going virtual.

It's because people are just sympathetic to Israel.

Right.

Here's the test. If you're pro-Israel, and students formed a tent encampment in solidarity with Israel, would you support the police forcefully removing them? I think we know the answer. You'd be much more sympathetic to the protesters, because you agree with their cause. — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) April 25, 2024

Here’s the test. If you’re pro-Gaza, and students formed a human chain to physically keep a Jewish student from attending classes, would you support the police forcefully removing them?

Pretty sure we know the answer.

If they called to murder all Palestinians from river to sea to globalize the intifada, cheered on terrorists, blocked Muslims from classes, surrounded them, intimidated them, terrified them off campus, I'd rip the tents down myself. — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) April 25, 2024

But it's peaceful and stuff.

Buddy, I don’t care what side you are on, if you set up an encampment dedicated to literally calling for the extermination of an entire group of people, you reap what you sow.



This is not a difficult concept. — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 25, 2024

If they acted in a way that called for violence against others, then yes — Anna Gát 🧭 (@TheAnnaGat) April 25, 2024

Watch what he does here:

There's no evidence that students have been forcefully prevented or blocked from entering classrooms. And it's unclear how a tent encampment would restrict that ability. As for "calls for violence": https://t.co/w2NTpE4JPC. Moreover, it's unclear to me how extreme incidents that… — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) April 25, 2024

Dude. We have SEEN THE VIDEO.

Ironic how since he's sympathetic to Hamas ... sorry ... GAZA that he's defending them this way after claiming people who support Israel would do just that.

There’s video evidence of it, you Hamas terrorist supporter. Your lies don’t change facts. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 26, 2024

Ahem.

I don't support any encampments, but the genocidal Anti-Semites that you support are the only ones doing it — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 25, 2024

Tough crowd.

Here's a test for you: would protesting pro-Israel students be shouting "Death to America" or "From the river to the sea"?



There's your answer. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) April 25, 2024

His gotcha FLOPPED.

But hey, nice try.

