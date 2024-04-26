Columbia Protest Leader's Statement/Backpedal After Saying Jews Don't Deserve to Live a Lesson in FAFO

If there were ever an ad created to convince parents NOT to send their kids to Columbia or any Ivy League school, it would have to be these ridiculously, hate-filled, antisemitic protests. Oh, and the cherry on top would be the leader of the Columbia student protests openly saying people who support Israel do not deserve to live.

Advertisement

Or, you know, Jews.

No, really.

You can see it here.

Welp, it seems Khymani James wasn't thrilled about the video going viral and has released a statement.

Notice he/she/it/zhe/they/whatever does not apologize - oh, and the bit about 'context' is hilarious.

Read my statement below: pic.twitter.com/0u6mwycAYS — Khymani James (@KhymaniJames) April 26, 2024

Blah blah blah.

Notice also this only makes things worse:

the clip is so egregious, you can’t qualify it by saying “well I felt bad and bad things were said to me.” Your statement also fails to say the word “sorry” — MC (@matthewcohen90) April 26, 2024

The #FAFO is strong with this one... — Moshe Ferber (@FerberMoshe) April 26, 2024

Oh, did we mention he/she/it/zhe/they/whatever turned replies off?

Yeah.

Funny how that always seems to happen.

You can’t claim you “misspoke” in a video that’s over 1.5 hours where you continually said the same unhinged things over and over.



I have the whole video. https://t.co/aMi3Inn9MS — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 26, 2024

Oopsie.

Your statement is entirely negated by the false statement that Zionism requires the “genocide” of Palestinians.



You’re an idiot and an antisemite.



Also, you’d be thrown off a roof by Palestinians while “Zionists” would leave you alone.



Moron. https://t.co/RfTn5RhRai — RBe (@RBPundit) April 26, 2024

Oof.

That'll leave a mark.

There is no context that makes what you said okay & you only regret going viral. That’s it.



You have been spewing this kind of hate since high school. On the record. Take responsibility for it instead of blaming others. https://t.co/5H6ExC5QUM — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 26, 2024

Amazing. You’re the actual victim here? Lmao no. https://t.co/2NLuOAOeZu — Kaya (@sisterinferior) April 26, 2024

Not even a little bit.

What’s the context in which it’s ok to say the vast majority of Jews have no right to live? Asking for a friend https://t.co/wjpOl89psO — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) April 26, 2024

There is no context.

And he/she/it/zhe/them knows it.

This is an important clarification. A clarification that you are an idiot. https://t.co/gzrqBryZAQ — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 26, 2024

Fair.

“I misspoke” the @Columbia encampment leader now says—running from his explicit & proud call for Israel supporters’ deaths, in an extended on-camera rant during which he fantasized about doing the murdering himself. Damage control after his true feelings went public: https://t.co/Ix3xb9gswV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2024

Advertisement

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

======================================================================

Related:

Who Team Biden is Bringing in to 'Tell the President's Story' at the DNC in August ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

It was the RUSSIANS, Adam! Adam Schiff ROBBED in San Francisco and What They TOOK Makes it Even Funnier

LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet

Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses are Comedy GOLD

Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL

======================================================================