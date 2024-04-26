KARMA, That You? Check Out This List of California Politicians REAPING What Their...
Columbia Protest Leader's Statement/Backpedal After Saying Jews Don't Deserve to Live a Lesson in FAFO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on April 26, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

If there were ever an ad created to convince parents NOT to send their kids to Columbia or any Ivy League school, it would have to be these ridiculously, hate-filled, antisemitic protests. Oh, and the cherry on top would be the leader of the Columbia student protests openly saying people who support Israel do not deserve to live.

Or, you know, Jews.

No, really.

You can see it here.

Welp, it seems Khymani James wasn't thrilled about the video going viral and has released a statement. 

Notice he/she/it/zhe/they/whatever does not apologize - oh, and the bit about 'context' is hilarious.

Blah blah blah.

Notice also this only makes things worse:

Oh, did we mention he/she/it/zhe/they/whatever turned replies off? 

Yeah. 

Funny how that always seems to happen.

Oopsie.

Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s Oral Arguments
Aaron Walker
Oof.

That'll leave a mark.

Not even a little bit.

There is no context.

And he/she/it/zhe/them knows it.

Fair.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PROTEST COLUMBIA

