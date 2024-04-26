Columbia Protest Leader's Statement/Backpedal After Saying Jews Don't Deserve to Live a Lesson in FAFO

If there were ever an ad created to convince parents NOT to send their kids to Columbia or any Ivy League school, it would have to be these ridiculously, hate-filled, antisemitic protests. Oh, and the cherry on top would be the leader of the Columbia student protests openly saying people who support Israel do not deserve to live.
Or, you know, Jews.
No, really.
You can see it here.
Welp, it seems Khymani James wasn't thrilled about the video going viral and has released a statement.
Notice he/she/it/zhe/they/whatever does not apologize - oh, and the bit about 'context' is hilarious.
Read my statement below: pic.twitter.com/0u6mwycAYS— Khymani James (@KhymaniJames) April 26, 2024
Blah blah blah.
Notice also this only makes things worse:
the clip is so egregious, you can’t qualify it by saying “well I felt bad and bad things were said to me.” Your statement also fails to say the word “sorry”— MC (@matthewcohen90) April 26, 2024
The #FAFO is strong with this one...— Moshe Ferber (@FerberMoshe) April 26, 2024
Oh, did we mention he/she/it/zhe/they/whatever turned replies off?
Yeah.
Funny how that always seems to happen.
You can’t claim you “misspoke” in a video that’s over 1.5 hours where you continually said the same unhinged things over and over.— Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 26, 2024
I have the whole video. https://t.co/aMi3Inn9MS
Oopsie.
Your statement is entirely negated by the false statement that Zionism requires the “genocide” of Palestinians.— RBe (@RBPundit) April 26, 2024
You’re an idiot and an antisemite.
Also, you’d be thrown off a roof by Palestinians while “Zionists” would leave you alone.
Moron. https://t.co/RfTn5RhRai
Recommended
Oof.
That'll leave a mark.
There is no context that makes what you said okay & you only regret going viral. That’s it.— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 26, 2024
You have been spewing this kind of hate since high school. On the record. Take responsibility for it instead of blaming others. https://t.co/5H6ExC5QUM
"I misspoke for 90 minutes" https://t.co/YiCIYkL9H7 pic.twitter.com/1Rc6pLwabb— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 26, 2024
Amazing. You’re the actual victim here? Lmao no. https://t.co/2NLuOAOeZu— Kaya (@sisterinferior) April 26, 2024
Not even a little bit.
What’s the context in which it’s ok to say the vast majority of Jews have no right to live? Asking for a friend https://t.co/wjpOl89psO— Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) April 26, 2024
There is no context.
And he/she/it/zhe/them knows it.
This is an important clarification. A clarification that you are an idiot. https://t.co/gzrqBryZAQ— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 26, 2024
Fair.
“I misspoke” the @Columbia encampment leader now says—running from his explicit & proud call for Israel supporters’ deaths, in an extended on-camera rant during which he fantasized about doing the murdering himself. Damage control after his true feelings went public: https://t.co/Ix3xb9gswV— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2024
When people show you who they really are, believe them.
