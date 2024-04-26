WATCH: Columbia Student Protest Leader Says Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'

Khymani James's is a self-described 'Anti-capitalist. Anti-imperialist. Student and educator, supporting and teaching liberation everywhere' who has 'FREE PALESTINE' in his Twitter/X bio.

He's also all over social media for a video in which he says supporters of Israel 'do not deserve to live.'

Sounds pretty threatening to us, no?

Watch:

“Be glad — be grateful — that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists. I’ve never murdered anyone in my life, and I *hope* to keep it that way.” This is a top leader of @Columbia’s encampment, with whom the school is “negotiating,” expanding on his thoughts about how Israel… pic.twitter.com/ugodO4O7M5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

But it's 'mostly peaceful protests.'

The entire post reads:

Imagine a college student posting a video saying supporters of any other cause or group 'don't deserve to live' and getting away with it.

It would NEVER be tolerated.

He added, ““I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for those people to die.” Same guy who was leading a cultish mob in driving Jews off the quad at their own school. What does it take to get expelled from @Columbia? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

He's 'very comfortable' with calling for those who support Israel to die.

His words.

There can be no doubt about this. He's pretty darned clear how he really feels.

The same media who will go back six generations to tie a present-day Republican legislator to a confederate ancestor is wholly uninterested in what politicians support a guy calling for the murder of Israel supporters.

How is this not triggering red flags with law enforcement? — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) April 26, 2024

We all know why.

Hatred of Jews is not considered violence or threats.

If that’s how he talks I suppose that’s how he writes. How did THAT get into Columbia? — BabbleBee (@ThankElon) April 26, 2024

They clearly don't have rigorous academic standards.

What a f&&king coward. Ridiculous. — AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) April 26, 2024

He's not a coward. He's dangerous.

Pretty sure what he has put out here should get him locked up for a while. Now are there any law enforcement organizations that will do it? — Alexandria (@Alexandriathink) April 26, 2024

Nope. Not one.

What people are failing to grasp about this kid's mad hate speech rant is that the reason it's been captured on video is because he delivered it to the Columbia University administrators themselves during a disciplinary hearing. And they let him walk away right afterwards! https://t.co/XbOGjSj3LK — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 26, 2024

See? Zero consequences.

If @columbia doesn't kick this kid out in 24 hours...SHAME ON THEM. https://t.co/2b78ilR1Ni — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 26, 2024

They won't. Don't ever think he will face any consequences for this.

We must be living in an alternative universe because I thought this stuff was totally not OK. https://t.co/JA200WvGMB — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) April 26, 2024

See, we have to pull out our intersectionality flow chart to decide if this is or isn't okay. All depends on who is saying it, and who they're saying it to.

Or something.

The most insane thing about all this is how unashamed and proud they are to be broadcasting these things to the world. They live in a bubble of hate and ignorance so impenetrable that they don't even realize this is bad. https://t.co/ydBx7dYXEj — The Rare Normie Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) April 26, 2024

Because there are zero consequences, the media defend and praise them, and politicians give them kudos. That's why. they do it: they get away with it.

And it'll keep happening until they're held accountable.