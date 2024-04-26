KARMA, That You? Check Out This List of California Politicians REAPING What Their...
WATCH: Columbia Student Protest Leader Says Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'

Amy Curtis  |  9:15 AM on April 26, 2024
Twitchy

Khymani James's is a self-described 'Anti-capitalist. Anti-imperialist. Student and educator, supporting and teaching liberation everywhere' who has 'FREE PALESTINE' in his Twitter/X bio.

He's also all over social media for a video in which he says supporters of Israel 'do not deserve to live.' 

Sounds pretty threatening to us, no?

Watch:

But it's 'mostly peaceful protests.'

The entire post reads:

“Be glad — be grateful — that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists. I’ve never murdered anyone in my life, and I *hope* to keep it that way.” This is a top leader of @Columbia’s encampment, with whom the school is “negotiating,” expanding on his thoughts about how Israel supporters “don’t deserve to live.”

Imagine a college student posting a video saying supporters of any other cause or group 'don't deserve to live' and getting away with it.

It would NEVER be tolerated.

He's 'very comfortable' with calling for those who support Israel to die.

Maybe the Supreme Court Should 'Take a Walk:' A Deep Dive Into Thursday's Oral Arguments
Aaron Walker
His words.

There can be no doubt about this. He's pretty darned clear how he really feels.

The same media who will go back six generations to tie a present-day Republican legislator to a confederate ancestor is wholly uninterested in what politicians support a guy calling for the murder of Israel supporters.

We all know why.

Hatred of Jews is not considered violence or threats.

They clearly don't have rigorous academic standards.

He's not a coward. He's dangerous.

Nope. Not one.

See? Zero consequences.

They won't. Don't ever think he will face any consequences for this.

See, we have to pull out our intersectionality flow chart to decide if this is or isn't okay. All depends on who is saying it, and who they're saying it to.

Or something.

Because there are zero consequences, the media defend and praise them, and politicians give them kudos. That's why. they do it: they get away with it.

And it'll keep happening until they're held accountable.

Maybe the Supreme Court Should 'Take a Walk:' A Deep Dive Into Thursday's Oral Arguments
Aaron Walker
