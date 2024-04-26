KARMA, That You? Check Out This List of California Politicians REAPING What Their Prog Policies Have Sown

Well well well, would you look at that? California Socialists ... sorry, Democrats ... are starting to be personally impacted by their own crap policies. Oh sure, we dedicated an entire article to Adam Schiff-For-Brains getting robbed in San Francisco (c'mon, that's funny, especially since it was his luggage), but it would appear Schiff is not alone.

Check this out:

California politicians are finally facing the ramifications of their pro-crime policies:



LA Mayor Karen Bass was robbed on the weekend. It was the 2nd time in 2 years.



Yesterday, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's security detail was attacked on a live TV interview.



In October,… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 25, 2024

The post continues:

In October, Oakland DA Pamela Price got burglarized and didn't receive any police assistance. California Governor Gavin Newsom and California Senator Boxer (D) were both ambushed and assauIted in Oakland.

Gosh, almost as if passing horrible legislation to appease morons screeching about equity and racism was a stupid idea. Who'da thunk?

Oh, that's right ... ALL OF US.

Taste of their own medicine. pic.twitter.com/WAlwcBoIbs — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) April 25, 2024

Seriously.

California has fallen... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 25, 2024

It fell years ago if we're being honest.

Karma. Their policies won't change until it happens to them. I don't feel sorry for them. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 25, 2024

Sadly, we're not sure they'll change these policies even when they're clearly beginning to impact them.

And no, we do not feel sorry for them either.

Oh no, reaping the consequences of their own actions. pic.twitter.com/Hb51Ll5LLk — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 25, 2024

The HORROR.

*snickers*

