KARMA, That You? Check Out This List of California Politicians REAPING What Their Prog Policies Have Sown

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on April 26, 2024

Well well well, would you look at that? California Socialists ... sorry, Democrats ... are starting to be personally impacted by their own crap policies. Oh sure, we dedicated an entire article to Adam Schiff-For-Brains getting robbed in San Francisco (c'mon, that's funny, especially since it was his luggage), but it would appear Schiff is not alone.

Check this out:

The post continues:

In October, Oakland DA Pamela Price got burglarized and didn't receive any police assistance.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and California Senator Boxer (D) were both ambushed and assauIted in Oakland.

Gosh, almost as if passing horrible legislation to appease morons screeching about equity and racism was a stupid idea. Who'da thunk?

Oh, that's right ... ALL OF US.

Seriously.

It fell years ago if we're being honest.

Sadly, we're not sure they'll change these policies even when they're clearly beginning to impact them.

And no, we do not feel sorry for them either.

The HORROR.

*snickers*

======================================================================

