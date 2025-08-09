VIP
The Left Is No Longer Our Ideological Majority, and They Know It
Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton
P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets
ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them...
From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump...
Runaway Texas House Democrat Says Ted Cruz's Flight to Cancun Was Real Abandonment
AOC’s Former Organizer Unleashes Nasty Antisemitic Hate, Arrested for Targeting Jewish Stu...
Pot, Meet Kettle: Jimmy Kimmel Says 'Repulsive Liberal Scolds' Drive Folks Away From...
ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality...
Trust the Experts! Economists Warn Labubu Craze Is REALLY a Sign of Coming...
Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each...
Kristi Noem EMBRACES 'South Park' Portrayal by Adopting a New Avatar for Her...
Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...

Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 09, 2025
Twitter

This video is really something. Arlington, Texas Mayor Jim Ross has his face blurred out for some reason, but his words are loud and clear. The Dallas Express says this video was shot back in 2018 by VICE at an LGBTQ event over Labor Day weekend in New Orleans. Why it's only resurfaced now is a mystery, but it's causing a backlash against Ross, and for good reason. This is more vulgar than all of Keith Obermann's tweets put together. (Language warning).

Advertisement

Carlos Turcios reports for the Dallas Express:

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross is facing backlash after newly surfaced footage from 2018 shows him using vulgar language and making explicit remarks toward a Christian street preacher.

The video, recorded by Vice News in 2018, was filmed at the Southern Decadence festival in New Orleans, an LGBTQ event held annually over Labor Day weekend. In the footage, Ross, whose face was blurred, can be heard addressing street preacher Ruben Israel with crude language and profanity.

“You stand out here like you are a b*dass motherf*cker,” Ross continued. He then asked Israel, “You don’t think anal sex is good, do you? Have you ever f*cked your old lady in the *ss? I’d f*ck your old lady in the *ss.”

Despite Ross’ comments, Israel and others did not directly engage. Ross continued, stating, “Shut your *ss, shut your *ss, you little piece of sh*t. You ought to talk sh*t, these people around here are having a good f*cking time.” At another point, he called Israel a “p*ssy motherf*cker.”

The footage ends with Ross approaching the group and appearing to initiate a confrontation.

Recommended

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Advertisement

Someone's got some serious anger management issues. 

Here's the face that was blurred out:

"… 2021 campaign trail."

Advertisement

We've heard a lot here at Twitchy, but this is probably the most vile thing we've come across. This video was just uploaded on Friday by the Dallas Express, so we're still waiting to hear if there will be any repercussions. He outght to have resigned by now.

***

Editor's Note: Every day here at Twitchy, we strive to keep it classy and hold our elected officials to the same standard. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT and save 60% on your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY TEXAS LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton
Brett T.
P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets
Amy Curtis
Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night
Doug P.
From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump Prophecy Fail
justmindy
Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters justmindy
Advertisement