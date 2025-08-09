Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher

This video is really something. Arlington, Texas Mayor Jim Ross has his face blurred out for some reason, but his words are loud and clear. The Dallas Express says this video was shot back in 2018 by VICE at an LGBTQ event over Labor Day weekend in New Orleans. Why it's only resurfaced now is a mystery, but it's causing a backlash against Ross, and for good reason. This is more vulgar than all of Keith Obermann's tweets put together. (Language warning).

🚨BOMBSHELL🚨 Newly surfaced footage identifies Texas Arlington Mayor Jim Ross at an LGBTQ festival telling a Christian preacher: “I’d f*ck your old lady in the *ss.” Ross used vulgar language and made explicit remarks



Read article👇.



Follow: @dallasexpress @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/IzagUbFqb5 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 8, 2025

Carlos Turcios reports for the Dallas Express:

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross is facing backlash after newly surfaced footage from 2018 shows him using vulgar language and making explicit remarks toward a Christian street preacher. The video, recorded by Vice News in 2018, was filmed at the Southern Decadence festival in New Orleans, an LGBTQ event held annually over Labor Day weekend. In the footage, Ross, whose face was blurred, can be heard addressing street preacher Ruben Israel with crude language and profanity. … “You stand out here like you are a b*dass motherf*cker,” Ross continued. He then asked Israel, “You don’t think anal sex is good, do you? Have you ever f*cked your old lady in the *ss? I’d f*ck your old lady in the *ss.” Despite Ross’ comments, Israel and others did not directly engage. Ross continued, stating, “Shut your *ss, shut your *ss, you little piece of sh*t. You ought to talk sh*t, these people around here are having a good f*cking time.” At another point, he called Israel a “p*ssy motherf*cker.” The footage ends with Ross approaching the group and appearing to initiate a confrontation.

Someone's got some serious anger management issues.

Classy — Monica Howell (@Monicaaa_Howell) August 8, 2025

Here's the face that was blurred out:

Picture. We reached out to Vice News and Ross' office pic.twitter.com/mxyg3r5Y8Y — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 8, 2025

Face is blurred since its a video from Vice News. We identified the man with the blurred face as Jim Ross. We reached out to Ross’ office for comment. No response. — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 8, 2025

Yes. This is from a 2018 documentary. We identified the blurred man as the current Mayor of Arlington, Texas, Jim Ross. We reached out to Vice News and Mayor Ross for comment. Several sources have confirmed its him. And we have reports that he admitted to it to several during the… — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 8, 2025

"… 2021 campaign trail."

I’m so old I remember when this behavior was considered repulsive and no one in their right mind would speak this way. If they did, the real men in the crowd would give them a lesson in humanity, — Loving Life (@Socalfamof5) August 9, 2025

Jim Ross is a complete degenerate. No one should be voting to have this guy as their mayor. He represents himself and his city horribly. He should resign but his massive ego won't let him. Pure trash. — Bronan the Barbarian (@the_bronan) August 9, 2025

Jim Ross is disgusting. If the city takes no action, then they are in accordance with his statements — WhatISReal (@IsWhatVerdad) August 9, 2025

This leaves me speechless. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) August 8, 2025

Dude needs to resign. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 8, 2025

I bet he's intimidated people his whole life. Not fit for service. — Todd (@tbone21w) August 8, 2025

He needs to be removed immediately. They need to start giving people psych evals before they’re allowed to hold public office. — Snarky Sparky 🚨 (@snarkie_sparkie) August 9, 2025

Wow, if you voted for this guy you need to stop voting. — LadyGray312 (@ladygray312) August 9, 2025

I’m quite sure this is a threat. — TXDad (@TXpilotDad) August 9, 2025

Now there's a real class act. — Dave Mucci (@Dmucci121) August 8, 2025

We've heard a lot here at Twitchy, but this is probably the most vile thing we've come across. This video was just uploaded on Friday by the Dallas Express, so we're still waiting to hear if there will be any repercussions. He outght to have resigned by now.

