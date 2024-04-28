George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilariously BRUTAL

James Woods DROPS AOC on Her Air-Filled Head for Claiming THIS is Causing...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on April 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've seen the Worst Dressed lists for the Oscars and other Hollywood events, but we're not sure we've ever seen one done for the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Now, we're not saying it's never been done, we're just saying this editor has not personally seen it.

Until now.

This from George Santos is too damn funny. Hey, if they want to pretend they're at some glitzy Hollywood event it only seems fair they receive the same treatment, right?

We also applaud George for tagging every one of these women.

His cattiness is not subtweeted.

It's direct.

We love Kennedy.

This ensemble ... not so much.

And yes, too soon, George.

It looks like the fabric, cheap plastic dining room tablecloths you buy at Dollar General are made from.

Like it should 'crinkle' when she walks.

We can't help but wonder if she was able to actually bend at all in this thing.

What the Hell is this supposed to be?

Ok, so this editor almost liked this one ...

So there, George.

You know how after you accidentally see a bunch of spots if you look at bright light too long?

Yup, seeing those spots after looking at her dress.

Others joined in.

It looks like furniture and Jill Biden wasn't wearing it.

We're shocked.

Heh.

Oof.

Can't unsee it now, right?

Ouch.

We almost feel sorry for them.

Almost.

======================================================================

