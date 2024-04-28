George Santos' Thread of the WORST DRESSED at White House Correspondent's Dinner Hilariously BRUTAL

We've seen the Worst Dressed lists for the Oscars and other Hollywood events, but we're not sure we've ever seen one done for the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Now, we're not saying it's never been done, we're just saying this editor has not personally seen it.

Until now.

This from George Santos is too damn funny. Hey, if they want to pretend they're at some glitzy Hollywood event it only seems fair they receive the same treatment, right?

God, it’s been one hell of a mission going through these outfits for this year‘s White House Correspondents Dinner.



I want to start off by saying… GOLD is not for everyone.



Who ever told @Olivia_Beavers this was a good look, HATES her.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/wQyeGPbzdB — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 28, 2024

We also applaud George for tagging every one of these women.

His cattiness is not subtweeted.

It's direct.

Moving on another big NO was this overly tacky look. I’m not sure what @KennedyNation was thinking or if she was thinking at all… but I’d take this dress back to the gravel pit and shot it dead.( too soon) 🫢 pic.twitter.com/5pNQlzJbQK — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 28, 2024

We love Kennedy.

This ensemble ... not so much.

And yes, too soon, George.

Then there was the let down… you see last year I gave @sunny best dressed only for her to come in and bomb with this absolutely terrible look… it’s like she tripped in a Time Machine and took this dress from a old Spice Girls your closet. I had big expectations for Sunny… pic.twitter.com/OPvvFSTNzK — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 28, 2024

It looks like the fabric, cheap plastic dining room tablecloths you buy at Dollar General are made from.

Like it should 'crinkle' when she walks.

Ahhhh @Alyssafarah… I mean not the type of structure we mean when we ask you to be more structured girl… the dress is simply not made for you… I don’t want to knock the dress because it’s redeemable, you just didn’t understand the assignment. pic.twitter.com/7wfreDlOrn — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 28, 2024

We can't help but wonder if she was able to actually bend at all in this thing.

So when people try to do high fashion at geek prom, I can appreciate it, however…. This is just not it. Sorry but @cocorocha try again next year. pic.twitter.com/8JzVNfxe7Q — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 28, 2024

What the Hell is this supposed to be?

Every birds maid nightmare. This is just not in, or out… I’m just left speechless as to how bad the dress is and the accessorizing attempt was. What was @JujuChangABC thinking… please lay off the “vintage”… pic.twitter.com/u9uQd3Z8KE — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 28, 2024

Ok, so this editor almost liked this one ...

So there, George.

Did someone say PINK?

I struggled with this one, but I established that it was a fail. MISS THANG here needed to have less and she went for MORE…



Sorry but not sorry @kwelkernbc you clearly don’t use “less is more” in your life. pic.twitter.com/JyZGPzElwV — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 28, 2024

You know how after you accidentally see a bunch of spots if you look at bright light too long?

Yup, seeing those spots after looking at her dress.

Others joined in.

It looks like furniture and Jill Biden wasn't wearing it.

We're shocked.

Heh.

Oof.

Sunny must've told her stylist she wanted Britney Spears "Oops! i Did It Again" music video vibes. pic.twitter.com/RuBaYCnO1w — Melissa (@arizona_melissa) April 28, 2024

Can't unsee it now, right?

Alyssa looks like a lamp shade.



-50 — Melissa (@arizona_melissa) April 28, 2024

Ouch.

We almost feel sorry for them.

Almost.

