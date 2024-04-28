He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner Wins Twitter

Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on April 28, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House Correspondent's Dinner is truly filled with some low-hanging fruit (pun intended), but this thread from @Amuse is one of this editor's favorite things this morning. It sums up how ridiculous and accidentally hilarious the whole thing has become. What used to be a gentlemanly roast of the president has become some obnoxious party for the media to pat itself on the back while pretending to hold a president they literally carry water for every day, accountable. 

For example, they roasted TRUMP more than Biden.

Yeah, they suck.

Luckily, Amuse did some of the heavy lifting for us because this thread is GLORIOUS. 

Look at her taking pictures of the food.

LOL.

But wait, there's more.

*cough cough*

Poor Jill.

Wonder if those curtains were on sale.

That's a fork, Joe. People use it for eating.

Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as a Black, Gay Man (Watch)
Sam J.
And now we can't stop seeing that.

HA!

Awkward.

So BRAVE.

Eh.

Notice how none of them is sure if they should laugh or not.

Yup. Jost phoned it in without being TOO mean to the old geezer.

*cough cough*

Again.

======================================================================

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER

