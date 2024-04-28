He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner Wins Twitter

The White House Correspondent's Dinner is truly filled with some low-hanging fruit (pun intended), but this thread from @Amuse is one of this editor's favorite things this morning. It sums up how ridiculous and accidentally hilarious the whole thing has become. What used to be a gentlemanly roast of the president has become some obnoxious party for the media to pat itself on the back while pretending to hold a president they literally carry water for every day, accountable.

For example, they roasted TRUMP more than Biden.

Yeah, they suck.

Luckily, Amuse did some of the heavy lifting for us because this thread is GLORIOUS.

Correspondents' Dinner🧵: @PressSec and her new lover enjoying a salad and taking pictures having a wonderful time. pic.twitter.com/ju9Wnc9j7F — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

Look at her taking pictures of the food.

LOL.

But wait, there's more.

*cough cough*

Correspondents' Dinner🧵: Sadly no one wanted to talk to Dr. Jill. Wonder why? pic.twitter.com/EeG5MIKkeb — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

Poor Jill.

Wonder if those curtains were on sale.

Correspondents' Dinner🧵: Meanwhile Biden seemed very confused he was having to feed himself. Playing with his salad, then getting distracted by his dinner roll, the struggling to break the roll, losing interest in the roll, and then barely getting his fork to his mouth, pic.twitter.com/ul8KvUbRkm — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

That's a fork, Joe. People use it for eating.

Correspondents' Dinner🧵: Biden sharing tales of his uncle’s last meal in New Guinea between bites. Is it me or does he close his eyes when he chews? Like a shark? pic.twitter.com/GCXHSW28EH — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

And now we can't stop seeing that.

HA!

Correspondents' Dinner🧵: Doug Emhoff decided he needed to step in before things went too far between @KamalaHarris and her admirer. pic.twitter.com/3cIx30nldS — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

Awkward.

Correspondents’ Dinner🧵:Meanwhile Washington’s elite had to brave a gauntlet of Hamas supporters before enjoying rubber chicken. pic.twitter.com/rzzcA3DOAj — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

So BRAVE.

Correspondents' Dinner🧵: The Press Corpse couldn’t get Trump so they hired an impersonator. What do you think? Funny? pic.twitter.com/ZUOhRdXoyE — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

Eh.

Notice how none of them is sure if they should laugh or not.

Correspondents’ Dinner🧵: This is a flashback from 2014 when Biden was roasted over his cognitive decline. I won’t bother to share his speech this year, it was too sad to share. pic.twitter.com/4uYzoT1MFT — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

Yup. Jost phoned it in without being TOO mean to the old geezer.

Correspondents' Dinner🧵: Final thought… The entire roast of Biden was a roast of President Trump. It’s like Trump is the president. — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

*cough cough*

Again.

