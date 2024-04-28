Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as a Black, Gay Man (Watch)

Maybe Don Lemon will finally figure out he's overplayed the gay, black man card now that even 'friendlies' are starting to call him out. Then again, Bill Maher has been hitting on more than a few nuggets of truth (although they don't appear to influence how he'll vote) so Lemon likely learned nothing from this.

But it gave us a pretty good laugh.

Watch:

Don Lemon gets called out by Bill Maher for playing the race card:

Lemon: "I'm different than you guys. I'm a black gay man, so I live in uncomfortable spaces all the time."

Maher: "Uncomfortable spaces?"

Lemon: "I'm often the only person of color in the room."

Maher: "There's… pic.twitter.com/UmHfgb2lBM — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 27, 2024

Maybe if Don hadn't married a white man he wouldn't be the only person of color in the room.

Just sayin'.

Don is pathetic and predictable — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) April 27, 2024

It's true.

Look at how he's cramped up in that tiny little space, on that flat cushion.



Lord, we just come before you now and ask that you might give Don the grace to navigate these uncomfortable spaces!😔 pic.twitter.com/56drdFE2e2 — Hoary Mattekar (@Hoary_Mattekar) April 27, 2024

Look at how uncomfortable Don is.

How can ANYONE live that way?!

This guy’s such a clown lol — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) April 27, 2024

He never misses an opportunity to mention this. — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) April 27, 2024

When something works for you, why change it?

It’s a reflex. Progressive can’t help but default to a victim worldview. I’m willing to bet that @donlemon almost never feels out of place, uncomfortable or threatened in any way. He’s surrounded by people who think exactly as he does. — SoCalRodger (@SoCalRodger) April 27, 2024

Bingo.

