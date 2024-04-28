He WENT There! LOL! @Amuse Play-by-Play Video Thread of White House Correspondent's Dinner...
Bill Maher DROPS Don Lemon for Claiming He 'Lives in Uncomfortable Spaces' as a Black, Gay Man (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:35 AM on April 28, 2024
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Maybe Don Lemon will finally figure out he's overplayed the gay, black man card now that even 'friendlies' are starting to call him out. Then again, Bill Maher has been hitting on more than a few nuggets of truth (although they don't appear to influence how he'll vote) so Lemon likely learned nothing from this.

But it gave us a pretty good laugh.

Watch:

Maybe if Don hadn't married a white man he wouldn't be the only person of color in the room.

Just sayin'.

Look at how uncomfortable Don is.

How can ANYONE live that way?!

When something works for you, why change it?

Bingo.

