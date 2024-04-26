WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even WORSE Than You'd Expect

Maybe we missed a memo, but isn't The Onion supposed to be funny?

Hrm.

As Twitchy readers know, Ben Collins has purchased The Onion and originally we thought it made perfect sense - who better to own a site that specializes in writing fake news, ya' know? But now that we've seen the first 'joke' we're not so sure.

Maybe they didn't mean it to be a joke?

The first joke of the Ben Collins Era has dropped. pic.twitter.com/mpBFwnWSgb — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 26, 2024

It's a weird slideshow that you click through.

Yeah, that's it.

Huh.

Not funny.

pic.twitter.com/OzCb8Vakta — Juan Delgado is tired of your shit (@BurritoHunting) April 26, 2024

It's unfortunate that the Babylon Bee is now more popular than The Onion. What happened to your writers? — Name (@twonumbers2) April 26, 2024

People on the Left rarely have a sense of humor these days.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Not to mention they're really really REALLY trying to get people to sign up.

apparently the RNC is running the Onion’s Twitter account because this is just like the texts I get every day https://t.co/SITcG90d30 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 26, 2024

Don't get this editor wrong, we know all too well how important it is to get subscribers, but this seems a bit like overkill.

Still can’t get over that NBC’s Hey You Can’t Say That guy bought The Onion. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 26, 2024

Life comes at you fast sometimes.

Holy cow...I just scrolled through several days' worth of your content. Maybe you guys should look at the Babylon Bee once in a while to get a grip on what is funny. Wow. — Pat Drisbuckle (@drisbuckle) April 26, 2024

It couldn't hurt.

